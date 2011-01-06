InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After-Party

Cameron Diaz and Kate Bosworth
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Bullock
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Heidi Klum and Ariel Foxman
John Shearer/WireImage
Ashley Olsen
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Vanessa Hudgens, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Malin Akerman
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter
John Shearer/WireImage
Courteney Cox and Brian Van Holt
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
1 of 9
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement