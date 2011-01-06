InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After-Party

InStyle.com
Jan 06, 2011 @ 2:18 pm
Cameron Diaz and Kate Bosworth - InStyle/Warner Bros After Party - Beverly Hills
pinterest
Cameron Diaz and Kate Bosworth
After a rainy red carpet and an emotional awards dinner, the stars kicked back to celebrate at the annual InStyle/Warner Bros. after-party. "This is my first stop," said Cameron Diaz (in Alexander McQueen), who mingled with Kate Bosworth, Camilla Belle and Morgan Freeman. "I'm in the moment."

-Bronwyn Barnes and Lisa Tilson with reporting by Scott Huver and Andrea Simpson

MORE:

Style, beauty and celebrity at the 2011 Golden Globes

Follow InStyle on Twitter for exclusive Golden Globes updates

Like InStyle on Facebook for exclusive polls and photos!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Bullock - InStyle/Warner Bros. After Party - Beverly Hills
pinterest
Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Bullock
"I'm going to hit one and then I'm going home," said Sandra Bullock (in a Bottega Veneta gown and Lorraine Schwartz earrings), who chose to make our bash her one post-show stop. Before calling it a night, The Blind Side best actress compared trophies with fellow winner Robert Downey Jr. (in Giorgio Armani).

Love this look? Try on Sandra Bullock's hairstyle now!
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Heidi Klum and Ariel Foxman - InStyle Golden Globes Party
pinterest
Heidi Klum and Ariel Foxman
February cover girl Heidi Klum (in Roberto Cavalli) posed with InStyle editor Ariel Foxman at the annual Golden Globes party. She attended with husband Seal (not pictured), who was one of many stars on the red carpet to promote fundraising efforts for the victims of the Haiti earthquake.
John Shearer/WireImage
Ashley Olsen - InStyle/Warner Bros After Party - Beverly Hills
pinterest
Ashley Olsen
Looking gorgeous in a cobalt blue Erdem dress and Chopard jewels, Ashley Olsen watched the ceremony with Malin Akerman, Heidi Klum and Ashley Greene during InStyle's annual Globes dinner party. Olsen was later joined by boyfriend Justin Bartha, whose film The Hangover won for Best Motion Picture Comedy.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger - InStyle/Warner Bros After Party - Beverly Hills
pinterest
Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger
"It's Christian Lacroix. What's not to love?" said Diane Kruger, who stayed late to soak up the party scene with boyfriend Joshua Jackson. Though she looked perfectly put-together, the German stunner told us she had taken a do-it-yourself approach to getting red carpet ready. "I saw the dress in a showroom a week ago and loved it, and I did my hair and makeup myself!"
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Vanessa Hudgens, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Malin Akerman - InStyle/Warner Bros After Party - Beverly Hills
pinterest
Vanessa Hudgens, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Malin Akerman
"I didn't actually see anybody arrive, so I haven't gotten to choose my best dressed yet," said Vanessa Hudgens (in Alberta Ferretti). After spending some time with boyfriend Zac Efron, Hudgens made the rounds to scout the style of guests like Emmanuelle Chriqui (in David Yurman jewelry) and Malin Akerman.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter - InStyle/Warner Bros. After Party - Beverly Hills
pinterest
Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter
"This is one of the happiest days of my life!" said Jennifer Carpenter (in Basil Soda), who celebrated husband-and Dexter co-star-Michael C. Hall's win for Best Actor.
John Shearer/WireImage
Courteney Cox and Brian Van Holt - InStyle/Warner Bros. After Party - Beverly Hills
pinterest
Courteney Cox and Brian Van Holt
Cougartown's Courteney Cox (in a Victoria Beckham gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels) and Brian Van Holt came out to mingle with other after-party guests like Camilla Belle, Ashley Greene, Olivia Wilde and Jennifer Morrison.

Love this look? Try on Courteney Cox's hairstyle now!
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 8 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cameron Diaz and Kate Bosworth

After a rainy red carpet and an emotional awards dinner, the stars kicked back to celebrate at the annual InStyle/Warner Bros. after-party. "This is my first stop," said Cameron Diaz (in Alexander McQueen), who mingled with Kate Bosworth, Camilla Belle and Morgan Freeman. "I'm in the moment."

-Bronwyn Barnes and Lisa Tilson with reporting by Scott Huver and Andrea Simpson

MORE:

Style, beauty and celebrity at the 2011 Golden Globes

Follow InStyle on Twitter for exclusive Golden Globes updates

Like InStyle on Facebook for exclusive polls and photos!

Advertisement
2 of 8 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Bullock

"I'm going to hit one and then I'm going home," said Sandra Bullock (in a Bottega Veneta gown and Lorraine Schwartz earrings), who chose to make our bash her one post-show stop. Before calling it a night, The Blind Side best actress compared trophies with fellow winner Robert Downey Jr. (in Giorgio Armani).

Love this look? Try on Sandra Bullock's hairstyle now!
3 of 8 John Shearer/WireImage

Heidi Klum and Ariel Foxman

February cover girl Heidi Klum (in Roberto Cavalli) posed with InStyle editor Ariel Foxman at the annual Golden Globes party. She attended with husband Seal (not pictured), who was one of many stars on the red carpet to promote fundraising efforts for the victims of the Haiti earthquake.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ashley Olsen

Looking gorgeous in a cobalt blue Erdem dress and Chopard jewels, Ashley Olsen watched the ceremony with Malin Akerman, Heidi Klum and Ashley Greene during InStyle's annual Globes dinner party. Olsen was later joined by boyfriend Justin Bartha, whose film The Hangover won for Best Motion Picture Comedy.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger

"It's Christian Lacroix. What's not to love?" said Diane Kruger, who stayed late to soak up the party scene with boyfriend Joshua Jackson. Though she looked perfectly put-together, the German stunner told us she had taken a do-it-yourself approach to getting red carpet ready. "I saw the dress in a showroom a week ago and loved it, and I did my hair and makeup myself!"
Advertisement
6 of 8 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Malin Akerman

"I didn't actually see anybody arrive, so I haven't gotten to choose my best dressed yet," said Vanessa Hudgens (in Alberta Ferretti). After spending some time with boyfriend Zac Efron, Hudgens made the rounds to scout the style of guests like Emmanuelle Chriqui (in David Yurman jewelry) and Malin Akerman.
Advertisement
7 of 8 John Shearer/WireImage

Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter

"This is one of the happiest days of my life!" said Jennifer Carpenter (in Basil Soda), who celebrated husband-and Dexter co-star-Michael C. Hall's win for Best Actor.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Courteney Cox and Brian Van Holt

Cougartown's Courteney Cox (in a Victoria Beckham gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels) and Brian Van Holt came out to mingle with other after-party guests like Camilla Belle, Ashley Greene, Olivia Wilde and Jennifer Morrison.

Love this look? Try on Courteney Cox's hairstyle now!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!