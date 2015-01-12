Inside the InStyle and Warner Bros. 2015 Golden Globes After-Party: Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Eddie Redmayne, and More!

21 of 30 Michael Buckner/Getty Images for InStyle

Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, and Taylor Schilling

The cast of Orange Is the New Black, nominated for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical, coordinated so they could arrive at the same time. As Aduba headed to the buffet filled with slider and carving stations and salmon and turkey delights, she told us her beaded Randi Rahm dress was holding up well. “It’s heavy, but it doesn’t feel inappropriately so!”