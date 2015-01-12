Inside the InStyle and Warner Bros. 2015 Golden Globes After-Party: Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Eddie Redmayne, and More!

This story first appeared after the 2015 Golden Globes.

Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 12, 2015 @ 6:00 am
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux planted a smooch on fiancée Jennifer Aniston (in Yves Saint Laurent). Swoon!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Taylor Swift
If you think Taylor Swift’s music is a ray of sunshine, just look at her radiant Jenny Packham gown!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ruth Wilson
Jake Gyllenhaal was at the center of a group of winning ladies, including sister Maggie (Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie), wearing Miu Miu, and current co-star in Constellations on Broadway, Ruth Wilson (Best Actress – Drama Series), in Prada.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Gabrielle Union, and Jeremy Renner
Now this is a combination you only see on Globes night! Jeremy Renner made the rounds chatting with pals, which included a stop to see Gabrielle Union, Chrissy Teigen (in Zuhair Murad), and Best Original Song winner John Legend.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez
Pals Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez hung out together all night, starting at the InStyle viewing dinner.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Salma Hayek
Maggie Gyllenhaal (in Miu Miu) showed off her Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or TV Movie to presenter Salma Hayek (in Alexander McQueen). Said Hayek of her look: “Believe it or not, it’s really comfortable.”
Michael BucknerGetty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum
If a Cutest Couple Golden Globe existed, these two would definitely be nominated. They helped kick off the dance party by busting a move to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe
In a sweet, chivalrous follow-up to his charming acceptance speech about being newly married, the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (in Gucci) kept his new wife Hannah Bagshawe close to his side at the after-party.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Sarah Hyland, Isabelle Fuhrman, and Katherine Hughes
This pretty trio—Sarah Hyland, Isabelle Fuhrman, and Katherine Hughes—took a break from the dance floor to pose at the photo booths set up in the Aquafina lounge.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Hailee Steinfeld
The star of the forthcoming Pitch Perfect 2 kept the dance floor hopping while grooving to tunes like Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” and Avicii and Aloc Blacc’s “Wake Me Up.”
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Lea Michele, Nina Dobrev, and Jessica Szohr
Lea Michele, Nina Dobrev, and Jessica Szohr rocked their long gowns—even when people stepped on their trains!
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris
The hilarious married couple stayed side by side throughout the night.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Jeremy Renner and Joaquin Phoenix
Jeremy Renner was quite the comedian—he had everyone smiling, including Joaquin Phoenix.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Emily Ratajkowski and Scott Eastwood
Emily Ratajkowski of Gone Girl and Scott Eastwood of Fury caught up inside the party, which was decorated like a '70s glam, moody disco lodge.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Diane Kruger and Dominic West
The Affair’s cast celebrated their win for Best TV Series – Drama at our party; star Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney, and Joshua Jackson and his partner Diane Kruger were among them.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Hilary Duff
Jenna Dewan-Tatum (in Carolina Herrera) and Hilary Duff had enjoyed a moment to catch up and chat during the event.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Alfred Enoch and Quvenzhané Wallis
Between hitting the dance floor, Best Actress in a in a Musical or Comedy nominee Quvenzhane Wallis (in Armani) met up with How to Get Away with Murder’s Alfred Enoch. Why wasn’t Enoch dancing? “My pants are too tight to do anything!” he said. “I can barely go down stairs!”
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Gina Rodriguez and Gabrielle Union
Gina Rodriguez (in Badgley Mischka) showed off her Globe to anyone who wanted to see, including Gabrielle Union and Team InStyle!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
J.K. Simmons and Miles Teller
The stars of Whiplash chatted over drinks at the bash, where Simmons had placed his Golden Globe on a nearby table for everyone in his vicinity to see.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Rita Ora
Rita Ora dripped in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry that matched her red-hot Zac Posen gown. She said she actually chose her earring to highlight a new smiley face tattoo on her right ear.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, and Taylor Schilling
The cast of Orange Is the New Black, nominated for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical, coordinated so they could arrive at the same time. As Aduba headed to the buffet filled with slider and carving stations and salmon and turkey delights, she told us her beaded Randi Rahm dress was holding up well. “It’s heavy, but it doesn’t feel inappropriately so!”
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux, and Jennifer Aniston
Yes, this happened: Ant-Man star Paul Rudd flexed his chiseled abs, showing them off to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Viola Davis
The How to Get Away With Murder star and nominee for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama turned heads in her Donna Karan Atelier gown.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Allison Janney and Anna Faris
After hosting the People’s Choice Awards earlier this week, the stars of Mom enjoyed a night to hang out and just relax. Fun fact: Janney wore $1.8 million worth of Martin Katz jewelry. “The ring I’m wearing is crammed on my finger,” she told us. “It’s not going anywhere!”
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Rachel Zoe and David Spade
Who do you find chatting at the party? Oh, just Rachel Zoe and David Spade.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Gillian Anderson and Robin Wright
Hannibal’s Gillian Anderson and House of Cards star Robin Wright hung out together at the party.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Michelle Monaghan and Malin Akerman
Michelle Monaghan and Malin Akerman helped keep the party going in their pretty gowns as they maneuvered through the Aquafina lounge.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Abigail Spencer and Jeffrey Tambor
Jeffrey Tambor, who won Best Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical, enjoyed a moment with Abigail Spencer.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Katherine Schwarzenegger
InStyle contributing editor Katherine Schwarzenegger corresponded on behalf of InStyle for Yahoo about tonight’s event.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle
InStyle Golden Globes
pinterest
Taylor Swift, Lorde, Jaime King, Ariel Foxman and Haim
Taylor Swift insisted on taking a lot of group shots tonight with her closest friends— Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Este Haim of Haim, Jaime King, Lorde, and our own editor, Ariel Foxman.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle
