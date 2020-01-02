Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If the turn of another decade has you thinking about awards season, then you're in luck. First up on Hollywood's agenda is the Golden Globes, a night where your favorite movie and television stars get together for one, big (and, wow, the fashion) night.

But if you haven't yet figured out how to watch the 2020 Golden Globes, then this is the guide for you. Don't forget to check out the nominations list and download your Golden Globes ballot, and then keep reading to find out all of the details you need to know for tuning into the event.

When are the Golden Globes 2020?

The Golden Globes will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes this year?

Comedian Ricky Gervais will be hosting the 77th annual show for the fifth time. Gervais is known for his controversial brand of humor, taking shots at Angelina Jolie and mocking Robert Downy, Jr.'s sobriety. Even NBC played on the British comic's unpredictability, noting in his promotional commercial: "As usual, we have no idea what he's going to do."

What channel are the Golden Globes on?

You can catch the Golden Globes on NBC at 8 p.m. EST. And if you want to tune in early for red carpet coverage (of course you do), then check out Live from the Red Carpet on E! at 4 p.m. EST and NBC red carpet coverage at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch the Golden Globes online?

If you want to skip cable and stream the ceremony, then you have several options. This year, viewers can live stream the ceremony on the NBC website and app, according to NBC News.

Non-cable subscribers can also watch via services like DirecTV Now, Hulu’s Live TV package, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV. Keep in mind — none of these services are free, but some do offer free trial subscriptions.

And there's one more option: If you're tied to dinner plans, but want to sneak a peek at your phone under the table, you can follow along on the Golden Globe's website, which will update results as they roll in.

So, yeah, basically you're covered when it comes to getting up-to-the-minute details on all of the festivities the 77th annual Golden Globes will bring.