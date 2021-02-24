How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes
The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will be on TV and online.
It's time to celebrate the best of television and movies. The 2021 Golden Globes are almost here and between brushing up on the nominees (good and bad) and getting your own ballot ready to go, it's easy to forget that some of us have to figure out how to actually watch the show (thanks, cord-cutting!).
This year, the show will air on NBC, the network's app and website, and select streaming platforms, like YouTube TV, Hulu, AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, Locast, and Fubo TV. If you miss the show live, Peacock will have it available to watch again the next day, Variety reports.
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards start at 8 P.M. ET on Sunday, February 28. Before the big show, viewers can super-size the night's festivities with the official Hollywood Foreign Press pre-show, HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live, on Twitter, and E!'s red carpet pre-shows, which start at 4 P.M. ET.
This year, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the bicoastal show, which will take place at the Rainbow Room in New York City and the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, the traditional home of the ceremony. The nominees will make virtual appearances from, well, everywhere, since many of them will be at home.
Presenters, who will add to the hybrid-style broadcast by appearing live and from remote locations, include Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger, Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Kyra Sedgwick, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Two winners have already been announced: Norman Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award for "outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen" and Jane Fonda is accepting this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."