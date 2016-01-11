These 12 Hunks Prove the 2016 Golden Globe Awards Were the Hottest Ever 

AFF-USA.COM, Getty Images (3)
Jonathan Borge
Jan 11, 2016 @ 7:45 am

Excuse our bluntness, but the gentlemen inside this year’s Golden Globe Awards looked—and there’s no other way to say this—seriously sexy.

The guys certainly met Hollywood’s dress-to-the-nines criteria and, in general, stuck to a dark-toned, sharply tailored suit and tie M.O. However, something about their confidence, trimmed beards, and, let’s not forget, impressive resumes, made us pay extra close attention. (After all, someone has to be on hunk duty.)

Scroll down to take a look at 12 actors who helped amp up the mercury inside L.A.’s Beverly Hilton.

1 of 11 © Tammie Arroyo-GG16 / AFF-USA.

Gerard Butler 

Gerard Butler may have felt blue in his navy-toned suit, but the 46-year-old actor was nothing but red hot, as always.

2 of 11 Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Michael B. Jordan 

Fantastic Four star Michael B. Jordan’s cheek-to-cheek smile was one of the red carpet’s best.

3 of 11 John Shearer/WireImage

Jon Hamm

We’re simply mad for Mad Men's Don Draper, aka Jon Hamm.

4 of 11 John Shearer/WireImage

Michael Fassbender

Steve Jobs hunk Michael Fassbender once more made us all swoon.

5 of 11 John Shearer/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

The actor is at the top of our minds for his gritty role in and Golden Globe for The Revenant, and his Old Hollywood style never fails to make our hearts flutter.

6 of 11 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne

The Danish Girl star turned to Italian fashion house Gucci for his getup and, well, the results were on point.

7 of 11 John Shearer/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac took home the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his role in Show Me a Hero and won us over with his charming smile, curls, and rugged beard.

8 of 11 Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Denzel Washington 

Denzel Washington received the Cecil B. DeMille Award on the Globes stage (and proved his status as one of Hollywood’s finest specimens).

9 of 11 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor Kinney

The Forest star Taylor Kinney supported fiancée Lady Gaga as she won her first Golden Globe. A man who’s always there for his lady? We’re in love.

10 of 11 Tammie Arroyo-GG16 / AFF-USA.COM

The Rock

One of the few actors to take a bold fashion risk, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepped forward in a burgundy velvet jacket. The results? Another muscle-fueled, spot-on red carpet moment.

11 of 11 Getty Images

Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt

Sporting a white tuxedo jacket with a smartly parted 'do, Gosling did what Gosling does best: perfection. As for Pitt, there’s nothing to explain. 

