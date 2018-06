Hollywood's Most Stylish Purple Carpet: InStyle's After-Party

1 of 40 Christopher Farina/Corbis

Jennifer Garner in Versace and Gerard Butler

The flashbulbs were popping as high-wattage stars like Jennifer Garner and Gerard Butler streamed into our post-show bash at the Beverly Hilton. "I have never seen so many beautiful women in one place," said Butler (who should know), referring not only to Garner but to the stunning winners, presenters and plain old fun-seekers that filled the Oasis Courtyard. The stylish guests stayed late into the night to soak up the urban penthouse vibe (which included faux L.A. skyline panoramas and a 24-foot chandelier) designed by event planner Thomas Ford, talk shop and check out each other's outfits. Said Butler, "It's a nice party-but it seems to come and go too quickly." We agree, Gerard-check out our favorite looks from the night!