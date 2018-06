Hair Trends

1 of 16 Robyn Beck//Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's ever-so-subtle waves proved that easy hair is just as desirable on the red carpet as more complicated and traditional updos. Hairstylist David Babaii accomplished this look with a blow dryer, a round brush and his Bohemian Beach Spray. After blow drying with the brush, he twisted large sections around the ends of the brush and sprayed each with the beach spray. Using the dryer's low speed, he gave each section a blast of warm air to set the soft waves.



Video: Red Carpet Wrap-Up InStyle's Hal Rubenstein on the top fashion trends and who wore them best at this year's Golden Globes.