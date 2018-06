3 of 8 Casey Rodgers/AP Photo

Toni Collette

"I was thinking 'No, no, no! Don't make me speak in front of these people!' said United States of Tara star Toni Collette on what sprang to mind when her name was announced as Best Actress in a TV Comedy. "You never really know how you're going to react once you get up there and start speaking." The best part of winning one of the ceremony's first trophies? "Now I can relax!" exclaimed the Aussie actress.