Must-See Detail Shots from the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Last night's 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards kicked off the 2016 award show season with a bang. Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Vikander, and many more brought fashion to the red carpet in stunning style. And while clicking through 105 photos of red carpet arrivals is full of fashion inspiration, getting a closer look at all the amazing details on Hollywood's hottest dresses and accessories (hello, J.LO, above) is an even bigger dose of eye candy.

RELATED: The Best Red-Carpet-to-After Party Outfit Changes from the Golden Globes

That's why we curated a batch of photos that show off the most amazing sequins, diamonds, emeralds, and more on the red carpet. Ahead, 15 close up shots that the head-to-toe photos didn't do justice.