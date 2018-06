Consider those jeans strength-tested by Sue Sylvester! Glee's Jane Lynch palled around with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Vanderpump and Taylor Armstrong when they stopped by the Vintage Revolution booth at the Access Hollywood "Stuff You Must…" lounge in L.A.'s Sofitel Hotel. Guests like Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ali Fedotowsky also checked out shoes from Ursula Mascaro and Pretty Ballerina, tote bags by Jessica Kagan Cushman and picked up digital cameras courtesy of the Slim-Fast 3-2-1 Plan.