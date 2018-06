Golden Globes Gowns We'd Love to See

1 of 8 Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Daniele Schiavello/Catwalking/Getty

Sofia Vergara



NOMINATION Best Performance by an Actress in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Modern Family



RED-CARPET STYLE The Colombian-born funnylady reaches for elegant custom designs by Carolina Herrera like the colorblock column she wore to last year's SAG Awards.



OUR PICK We'd love to see the actress play up her enviable curves with a shimmering keyhole gown from her favorite designer. A slight adjustment to the neckline (Vergara, after all, always goes bespoke) would allow for just a subtle hint of cleavage.