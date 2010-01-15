Golden Globes Gowns We'd Love to See

12 of 12 Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Imaxtree

Marion Cotillard



NOMINATION Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Nine



RED-CARPET STYLE Cotillard dazzled at last year's Oscars in a navy sequin and tulle Christian Dior gown.



OUR PICK Cotillard is a dyed-in-the-wool Dior girl, but she doesn't play it safe! This lingerie-inspired black sequin gown has a peek-a-boo bottom half that would give a nod to her Nine role while showing off her shapely stems.



