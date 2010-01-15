Golden Globes Gowns We'd Love to See

Jan 14, 2010 @ 11:21 pm
Golden Globes: Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore

NOMINATION Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, A Single Man

RED-CARPET STYLE Moore looked stunning in a plunging emerald jersey gown by Tom Ford at the Venice Film Festival premiere of A Single Man.

OUR PICK Carolina Herrera's burnished copper gown is the perfect complement to Moore's fiery locks, while the wrap-around neckline and silver metallic darts would spotlight her flawless face.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Imaxtree
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz

NOMINATION Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Nine

RED-CARPET STYLE Cruz opted for simple and elegant at last year's awards in a blush-colored strapless Armani Prive gown.

OUR PICK The actress is known for combining classic Old Hollywood glamour with sexy details like the sultry off-the-shoulder neckline and sheer skirt on this Andrew Gn gown. The bold cobalt color would be a show-stopping switch from her usual neutral hues.
Steve Granitz/WireImage, Imaxtree
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan

NOMINATION Best Actress in a Motion Picture, An Education

RED-CARPET STYLE Mulligan revealed her style sense when she wore this perfectly draped cranberry Vionnet dress to the premiere of An Education in London.

OUR PICK The medieval-inspired detail on this John Galliano gown personifies the star's punky edge while the daffodil yellow shade would be a playful contrast to her red pixie cut.
Ian Gavan/Getty Images, Imaxtree
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep

NOMINATION Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Julie & Julia

RED-CARPET STYLE Streep played it safe at the Oscars last year in a neutral Alberta Ferreti gown with a simple train.

OUR PICK As the reigning queen of the red carpet, Streep's gown should match her crown! This royal red number by Elie Saab combines an eye-catching color with a sexy (but age-appropriate) sweetheart neckline and nipped waist.
Dan MacMedan/WireImage, Imaxtree
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts

NOMINATION Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Duplicity

RED-CARPET STYLE Never one for flash, Roberts chose an elegant black wrapped Diane von Furstenberg when accepting the 22nd Annual America Cinematheque Award last year in Hollywood.

OUR PICK This loosely-belted Yves Saint Laurent design exemplifies the star's easy bohemian glam, while the emerald shade (not to mention the addition of some glittering gems) would set off the actress's trademark mane.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Imaxtree
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt

NOMINATION Best Actress in a Motion Picture, The Young Victoria

RED-CARPET STYLE Blunt looked every bit the queen in an elegant strapless Vivienne Westwood gown at the premiere of The Young Victoria in London.

OUR PICK This pale pink Christian Dior gown perfectly embodies Blunt's signature mix of the figure-flattering and the fashion-forward. An exaggerated corset would accent her waist while the vintage-inspired embellishment adds a touch of the unexpected.
Mike Marsland/WireImage, Imaxtree
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock

NOMINATION Best Actress in a Motion Picture, The Blind Side

RED-CARPET STYLE Bullock made her red carpet comeback in a feminine ruffled Christian Dior gown at last year's awards.

OUR PICK Bullock loves high-style gowns that are easy to wear-this deep purple design from Bottega Veneta has an ethereal layered skirt and unfinished edges for a dramatic but fuss-free effect.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Imaxtree
Lea Michele
Lea Michele

NOMINATION Best Actress in a Television Series, Glee

RED-CARPET STYLE Michele looked every bit the teen queen in a bright yellow Maggie London dress at last year's Teen Choice Awards.

OUR PICK We haven't seen Michele in a floor-length gown as of yet, so why start now? For her first Golden Globes nomination, the small-screen star would look sophisticated in a white Narciso Rodriquez dress with a youthful, leg-baring, asymmetrical hem.
Steve Granitz.Wireimage, Imaxtree
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore

NOMINATION Best Supporting Actress in a Mini Series, Grey Gardens

RED-CARPET STYLE Drew was a vision in Christian Dior blue at last year's awards.

OUR PICK In 2009, Barrymore brought her characters onto the red carpet in dramatic ensembles based on her roles. This year we'd like to see her in a simple, ice-colored Donna Karan slip dress that would hug her curves beautifully.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Imaxtree
January Jones
January Jones

NOMINATION Best Actress in a Television Series, Mad Men

RED-CARPET STYLE Jones epitomized modern glamour in an ice blue origami-draped Versace gown at last year's awards.

OUR PICK We love Jones as a sexy siren and this body conscious black Gucci sheath with its perfectly-placed cutouts is the perfect formula.
George Pimentel/WireImage, Imaxtree
Golden Globes: Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick

NOMINATION Best Actress in a Television Series, The Closer

RED-CARPET STYLE Sedgwick went for pure Old Hollywood glamour in a red belted Oscar de la Renta gown at last year's awards.

OUR PICK We know Sedgwick trusts classic Oscar de la Renta, but why not try one of his more bohemian designs? The designer's Moroccan-inspired gold gown, with its lavish embellishment, is the perfect way for Sedgwick to dazzle on the red carpet, while still staying true to her roots.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Imaxtree
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard

NOMINATION Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Nine

RED-CARPET STYLE Cotillard dazzled at last year's Oscars in a navy sequin and tulle Christian Dior gown.

OUR PICK Cotillard is a dyed-in-the-wool Dior girl, but she doesn't play it safe! This lingerie-inspired black sequin gown has a peek-a-boo bottom half that would give a nod to her Nine role while showing off her shapely stems.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Imaxtree
