The 22 Most Glamorous Celebrity Couples at the Golden Globe Awards

Getty Images

What's more fabulous than a bedazzled A-lister who looks like they fell straight from heaven (or a really nice hair salon) and onto the Golden Globes red carpet? A pair of 'em, duh. 

From Emily and John to Nicole and Keith, the complementary glam stretched across all categories.

RELATED: The Best-Dressed Women at the 2019 Golden Globes

Click to see the best couples looks of the evening including Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas and Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk.

Start Slideshow

1 of 23

William H Macy & Felicity Huffman

Getty Images
Advertisement

2 of 23

Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee

Getty Images

3 of 23

Terry Crews & Rebecca King Crews

Getty Images
Advertisement

4 of 23

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

Getty Images

5 of 23

Dave Franco & Alison Brie

Getty Images

6 of 23

Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone

Getty Images
Advertisement

7 of 23

Andy Samberg & Joanna Newsom

Getty Images

8 of 23

Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher

Getty Images

9 of 23

Anne Hathaway & Adam Shulman

Getty Images
Advertisement

10 of 23

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

Getty Images

11 of 23

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas

Getty Images

12 of 23

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino

Getty Images
Advertisement

13 of 23

Yvonne Strahovski & Tim Loden

Getty Images

14 of 23

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

Getty Images

15 of 23

Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail

Getty Images
Advertisement

16 of 23

Rachel Brosnahan & Jason Ralph

Getty Images

17 of 23

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Getty Images

18 of 23

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

Getty Images
Advertisement

19 of 23

Gina Rodriguez & Joe LoCicero

Getty Images

20 of 23

Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb

Getty Images

21 of 23

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk

Getty Images
Advertisement

22 of 23

Sarah Gilbert & Linda Perry

Getty Images
Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement