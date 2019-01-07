The 22 Most Glamorous Celebrity Couples at the Golden Globe Awards

What's more fabulous than a bedazzled A-lister who looks like they fell straight from heaven (or a really nice hair salon) and onto the Golden Globes red carpet? A pair of 'em, duh.

From Emily and John to Nicole and Keith, the complementary glam stretched across all categories.

RELATED: The Best-Dressed Women at the 2019 Golden Globes

Click to see the best couples looks of the evening including Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas and Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk.