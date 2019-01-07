The 22 Most Glamorous Celebrity Couples at the Golden Globe Awards
Getty Images
What's more fabulous than a bedazzled A-lister who looks like they fell straight from heaven (or a really nice hair salon) and onto the Golden Globes red carpet? A pair of 'em, duh.
From Emily and John to Nicole and Keith, the complementary glam stretched across all categories.
Click to see the best couples looks of the evening including Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas and Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk.
William H Macy & Felicity Huffman
Getty Images
Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee
Getty Images
Terry Crews & Rebecca King Crews
Getty Images
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski
Getty Images
Dave Franco & Alison Brie
Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone
Getty Images
Andy Samberg & Joanna Newsom
Getty Images
Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher
Getty Images
Anne Hathaway & Adam Shulman
Getty Images
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard
Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas
Getty Images
Lady Gaga & Christian Carino
Getty Images
Yvonne Strahovski & Tim Loden
Getty Images
Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka
Getty Images
Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail
Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan & Jason Ralph
Getty Images
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
Getty Images
Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys
Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez & Joe LoCicero
Getty Images
Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb
Getty Images
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk
Getty Images
Sarah Gilbert & Linda Perry
Getty Images