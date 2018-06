The Golden Globes After-Parties

8 of 14 Eric Charbonneau/WIreImage

Lisa Edelstein and Olivia Wilde

House M.D. co-stars Lisa Edelstein and Olivia Wilde both chose dramatic floor-length gowns with plunging necklines (Edelstein's was Georges Chakra and Wilde wore Gucci). "I love this event because we all get to sit together and have some champagne and share a laugh," said Wilde of being able to hang out with her colleagues off the set. "It's just smaller and more fun than all the others."