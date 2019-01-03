12 Stars to Follow on Instagram Ahead of the Golden Globes

The 2019 Golden Globes are just days away, and while you probably don't have time to watch every single movie and TV show nominated this year, there is a way to quickly fill in the gaps: Instagram. Yeah, you're all following Lady Gaga (I HOPE), but as for the nominees who fall a bit under the radar (read: have fewer than a million followers), there's a lot left to learn.

Scroll down below to read all about the much-needed Golden Globes-inspired additions to your follower count.

Mahershala Ali

Claim to Golden Globes fame: The Oscar-winning actor is nominated for his performance as pianist Don Shirley in Peter Farrelly’s Green Book. This is the actor’s second Golden Globe nomination — he lost the award to Aaron Taylor Johnson in 2017, but earned an Oscar the same year (making him the first Muslim actor to do so).

Why you should follow him: Ali’s had one of the most impressive and surprising career turns of the past few years. His rise from character actor to Hollywood mainstay was cemented with his performance in Moonlight, and with a starring role in the upcoming third season of HBO’s True Detective, his status doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.

But if you’re not on the ‘gram to support the careers of the industry’s elite, follow Mahershala for the photos (and VIDEOS) of his adorable baby girl.

Elsie Fisher

Claim to Golden Globes fame: Fisher, 15, stars as socially awkward eighth grader Kayla in one of the year’s most feel-good films, Bo Burnam’s Eighth Grade. Elsie earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Why you should follow her: This is your chance to support our nation’s youth, guys. This cool (sorry, Gucci) teen documents her rise to fame (Obama loves Eighth Grade!!!) and gives us a glimpse of life as a gen Z-er on her ‘gram. P.S. She has nearly 80,000 followers! Somewhere in upstate New York Kayla Day is surely losing her mind.



Henry Golding

Claim to Golden Globes fame: Golding stars as the suave (and secretly wealthy) Nick Young in the Golden Globe-nominated ensemble romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians.

Why you should follow him: If you’re not in it for the smoke show alone, stay for the rom-com worthy shots of him and his wife, Liv.

Golding is following up his big-screen debut with a slate of anticipated films including Guy Ritchie’s Toff Guys, Paul Feig’s Last Christmas, and a drama called Monsoon.

Stephan James

Claim to Golden Globes fame: The 2018 breakout star not only headlined Barry Jenkins’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, but he starred opposite Julia Roberts in critically-acclaimed Amazon series Homecoming, for which he’s nominated this year.

Why you should follow him: Um, aside from the obvious … ?

If this past year is any indication, James’s star is on the rise. In 2019, you can catch the actor in crime drama 17 Bridges alongside Sienna Miller and Chadwick Boseman.

Kiki Layne

Claim to Golden Globes fame: The Hollywood newcomer made a major splash this year with her starring role in If Beale Street Could Talk. The 1974-set adaptation of James Baldwin's novel is nominated for three Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, and Regina King (who plays Layne’s mother in the film) is nominated for her performance.

Why you should follow her: This is hardly the last time you’ll be hearing Layne’s name. Later this year she’s set to star in Native Son alongside Nick Robinson and Sanaa Lathan as well as Captive State with Vera Farmiga and John Goodman.

Oh, and did we mention that her style is certifiable fresh? Layne has already reached fashion icon status in our books, and we can’t wait to see what she wears on the Globes’ red carpet this Sunday.

Jodie Comer

Claim to Golden Globes fame: The English actress stars opposite Sandra Oh as sociopathic murderess Villanelle in BBC’s Golden Globe-nominated drama Killing Eve.

Why you should follow her: She’s got style, grace, cool fan art, and a role in Ryan Reynolds’s new movie, Free Guy.

D’Arcy Carden

Claim to Golden Globes fame: Guys, it’s Janet! Carden’s performance as The Good Place’s all-knowing advisor is perhaps the best part of the Golden Globe-nominated comedy. Not convinced? Check out the series’s one woman episode “Janet(s).”

Carden also has a recurring role in the Golden Globe nominated comedy Barry.

Why you should follow her: Carden’s IG is everything you love about The Good Place distilled into a single feed — and by that we mean we’re pleased with the volume of Ted Danson appearances.

Rachel Brosnahan

Claim to Golden Globes fame: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, who won both a Golden Globe and Emmy for her performance in 2018, is back for her sophomore stab at Globe glory. Brosnahan’s co-star, Alex Borstein, and the show itself are also nominated this year.

Why you should follow her: There’s something for everyone on Rachel’s feed. If you aren’t in it for the behind-the-scenes photos from the Maisel set, we know you’re down for the myriad portraits of her dogs.

Laura Dern

Claim to Golden Globes fame: No stranger to the Globes (she has 7 nominations and 4 wins under her belt), this year Dern’s nominated for her powerful performance as real-life sexual abuse survivor (and writer/director) Jenny Fox in HBO film The Tale.

Why you should follow her: So we know you love Laura Dern, but to follow her Instagram is to reach a whole new level of adoration. Her feed’s got it all: dogs, kids, famous friends, cringe-worthy throwbacks … You won’t regret it.

Billy Porter

Claim to Golden Globes fame: Porter, who stars in both American Horror Story and Pose, earned his first Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the latter.

Why you should follow him: The man’s got style.

Yvonne Strahovski

Claim to Golden Globes fame: Strahovski earned her first Golden Globe nomination this year with her performance as Offred’s turncoat keeper, Serena Joy, in The Handmaid’s Tale. Elisabeth Moss is also nominated for her performance in the Hulu drama.

Why you should follow her: She has a baby, a dog, and a husband who makes her #foodporn-deserving breakfasts. You’re welcome.

Joe Alwyn

Claim to Golden Globes fame: Heard of him? Well, in addition to the role (of boyfriend) for which he's best know (he’s dating some singer, I think), the British actor’s actually everywhere this year. He’s in three major (and awards-bait-y) films that have come out in the past few months: The Favourite (which is nominated for 5 Globes), Boy Erased (nominated for lead actor Lucas Hedge's performance as well as Best Original Song), and Mary Queen of Scots.

Why you should follow him: You probably won’t be seeing any love-y shots of Taylor Swift on Alwyn’s feed, but anything’s possible. That being said, his arty polaroid-on-table shots definitely give us 1989 vibes.