See the Golden Globes Best Actress Nominees in Their Most Stunning Red-Carpet Looks

Awards season is upon us, and that means some amazing red carpet fashion is heading our way! The 2015 Golden Globe nominations were just announced, and some of our favorites actresses are up for awards for their roles in films. Breakout style star Felicity Jones earned a Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) nomination for her role in The Theory of Everything, while Jennifer Aniston picked up a nod in the same category for her gritty role in Cake as did Reese Witherspoon for her transformative role in Wild.

Not only do we love their films, but we also love their style—the 14 movie stars who received nominations have all had some major sartorial wins over the past year. Check out all the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama), Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical), and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture wearing some of their best red carpet looks in the gallery.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2015 Best Lead & Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Nominees