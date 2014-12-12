See the Golden Globes Best Actress Nominees in Their Most Stunning Red-Carpet Looks

Awards season is upon us, and that means some amazing red carpet fashion is heading our way! The 2015 Golden Globe nominations were just announced, and some of our favorites actresses are up for awards for their roles in films. Breakout style star Felicity Jones earned a Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) nomination for her role in The Theory of Everything, while Jennifer Aniston picked up a nod in the same category for her gritty role in Cake as did Reese Witherspoon for her transformative role in Wild.

Not only do we love their films, but we also love their style—the 14 movie stars who received nominations have all had some major sartorial wins over the past year. Check out all the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama), Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical), and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture wearing some of their best red carpet looks in the gallery.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2015 Best Lead & Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Nominees

1 of 14 Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jennifer Aniston for her role in Cake.

2 of 14 Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Felicity Jones for her role in The Theory of Everything.

3 of 14 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama & Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Julianne Moore for her roles in Still Alice and Maps to the Stars.

4 of 14 tsuni / Gamma-USA

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Rosamund Pike for her role in Gone Girl.

5 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Reese Witherspoon for her role in Wild.

6 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Amy Adams for her role in Big Eyes.

7 of 14 Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Emily Blunt for her role in Into the Woods.

8 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Helen Mirren for her role in The Hundred-Foot Journey.

9 of 14 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical

Quvenzhané Wallis for her role in Annie.

10 of 14 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Patricia Arquette for her role in Boyhood.

11 of 14 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain for her role in A Most Violent Year.

12 of 14 Broadimage Newswire

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Keira Knightley for her role in The Imitation Game.

13 of 14 CHP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Emma Stone for her role in Birdman.

14 of 14 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Meryl Streep for her role in Into the Woods.

