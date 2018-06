Golden Globes 2015: The Best Beauty Moments of the Night

With the metallic eye and bronzy skin, Jennifer Aniston’s look was very much her trademark, but with an emphasis on glamour. “It was a special celebration this awards season because Jen is nominated for a role in a movie I actually did with her,” says her makeup artist Angela Levin. “It feels like it all came full circle!” In lieu of bronzer and concealer, Levin contoured the star’s cheekbones by using a trio of Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet foundations ($45; shop.nordstrom.com ), starting with the darkest and working her way to the lightest. “I framed her face with the darkest one and blended it down her neck, used the middle-tone foundation all over her face, then highlighted the center of her face and eyelids with the lightest,” she says. Armed with Chanel’s Tisse Mademoiselle shadow palette ($61; shop.nordstrom.com ), Levin used both middle-toned colors on Aniston’s lids, then sculpted her crease using the darker hue. The lightest shade was used to highlight her brow bone, and a thin wing of liner finished the eye. A trio of beige hues on Aniston’s lips completed the makeup. As for the hair? “It took 15 minutes total-super easy today!” her hairstylist Chris McMillan tells us. “All I used was Texture by Living Proof ($26; sephora.com ). We were going to do a classic Jennifer Aniston ponytail, and when we were doing the practice-run, she ended up liking the ponytail I put her in.” As Aniston was getting her makeup done, McMillan took the length of the style and wrapped it around the base of the ponytail to form a bun. “We kept it clean and off her face, and it was really simple and elegant.”