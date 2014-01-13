Trend Alert: The Stars Sizzled in Shades of Red at the Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage (3); David Fisher/Rex/REX USA
Kelsey Glein
Jan 13, 2014 @ 1:45 pm

Not only did Hollywood have a major night, but so did the color red. At the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards last night, stars were blazing a trail in their flame-hued dresses, taking a nod from one of our favorite runway trends of 2013. For the big event, a pack of A-listers stepped out in vibrant dresses in the shade, making matching the red carpet one of the major trends of the evening. Amy Adams looked divinely effortless wearing ValentinoTaylor Swift was beautiful in a Carolina Herrera gown, Emma Watson took a successful risk in a Dior ensemble, and Lupita Nyong'o made a statement in Ralph Lauren. One thing's for sure, these looks are hot, hot, hot! 

MORE:
• Golden Globes 2014: The Night's Best Statement Backs
• Our 10 Best Dressed at the 2014 Golden Globes!
Golden Globes 2014: The Monochromatic Trend

1 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Amy Adams

Amy Adams in a Valentino gown and Lorraine Schwartz earrings, rings and pendant.
Advertisement
2 of 7 David Fisher/Rex/REX USA

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift in a Carolina Herrera gown.
3 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma Watson

Emma Watson in a Dior ensemble and Roger Vivier pumps.
Advertisement
4 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o in Ralph Lauren, Fred Leighton jewelry, and a Monica Rich Kosann clutch.
Advertisement
5 of 7 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a Narciso Rodriguez dress and Fred Leighton jewelry.
Advertisement
6 of 7 Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Berenice Bejo

Berenice Bejo in Giambattista Valli.
Advertisement
7 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Julie Delpy

Julie Delpy in a Romona Keveza gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!