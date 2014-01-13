whitelogo
whitelogo
Golden Globes 2014 Trend: Pale Metallic-Inspired Dresses
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Awards & Events
Red Carpet
Golden Globes
Golden Globes 2014 Trend: Pale Metallic-Inspired Dresses
InStyle.com
Jan 12, 2014 @ 9:55 pm
Kate Mara
in J. Mendel.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Naomi Watts
in Tom Ford.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Robin Wright
in a Reem Acra gown.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sarah Paulson
in a Marchesa gown and Christian Louboutin sandals.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Michelle Dockery
in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
1
of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kate Mara
in J. Mendel.
Advertisement
2 of 5
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Naomi Watts
in Tom Ford.
3 of 5
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Robin Wright
in a Reem Acra gown.
Advertisement
4 of 5
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
in a Marchesa gown and Christian Louboutin sandals.
Advertisement
5 of 5
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Michelle Dockery
in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Christian Louboutin shoes.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!