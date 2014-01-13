Trend Alert: Black and White Dominates the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes

Abaca USA, Getty, WireImage, Invision/AP
Kelsey Glein
Jan 13, 2014 @ 6:50 am

Black and white, one of 2013's biggest trends, blanketed the Golden Globes red carpet, proving that the hue combo is here to stay. Many stars worked the monochromatic color palette in a huge way—making it one of the biggest trends of the evening. Jenna Dewan-Tatum stunned in a Roberto Cavalli gown, Allison Williams was chic in Alexander McQueen, Jennifer Lawrence was dreamy in Dior, and Zosia Mamet rocked a Reem Acra dress. With amazing looks like these, we're hoping this trend sticks around a bit longer!

MORE:
• How the Stars Dressed Their Baby Bumps at the Golden Globes
Olivia Wilde and Camila Alves  Sparkle in Similar Sequin Gowns
• Zosia Mamet Debuts Her New Bob on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

1 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Allison Williams

Allison Williams proved she wasn't afraid to take a risk in this graphic Alexander McQueen gown, which the ‘Girls’ star paired with Jimmy Choo sandals and drop earrings.
Advertisement
2 of 7 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Not surprisingly, Jennifer Lawrence wore a gathered, full-skirted dress by Dior that was punctuated by two black ribbon bands to cinch in the waist and hip, and a Roger Vivier clutch.
3 of 7 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts donned a Dolce & Gabbana menswear-inspired look, which featured a white button-down under a black gown.
Advertisement
4 of 7 John Shearer/Invision/AP

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Jenna Dewan-Tatum wore a stunning Roberto Cavalli lace illusion gown, which the ‘Witches of East End’ actress accented with Brian Atwood pumps, a black patent Edie Parker clutch and dramatic Irene Neuwirth jewelry.
Advertisement
5 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere went with the black and white theme in a Tom Ford halter-neck gown, simple black pumps, diamond-encrusted earrings, and a white box clutch to complete the on-trend look.
Advertisement
6 of 7 Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Zosia Mamet

Zosia Mamet wore a sleek, white column Reem Acra gown that was adorned with black flower detailing that she topped off with freshly-shorn locks.
Advertisement
7 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Emilia Clark

Emilia Clark stunned in a dreamy, custom Proenza Schouler gown with a sweetheart neckline and peplum-like waist detail, which the 'Game of Thrones' star paired with delicate black ankle wrap heels, a box clutch, and gold jewels.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!