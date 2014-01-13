Trend Alert: Black and White Dominates the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes

Black and white, one of 2013's biggest trends, blanketed the Golden Globes red carpet, proving that the hue combo is here to stay. Many stars worked the monochromatic color palette in a huge way—making it one of the biggest trends of the evening. Jenna Dewan-Tatum stunned in a Roberto Cavalli gown, Allison Williams was chic in Alexander McQueen, Jennifer Lawrence was dreamy in Dior, and Zosia Mamet rocked a Reem Acra dress. With amazing looks like these, we're hoping this trend sticks around a bit longer!

