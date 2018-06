Golden Globes 2014 Parties

8 of 16 Picture Perfect/REX USA

Olivia Munn

also stopped by the star-studded event but didn't stay for long. "I'm in the middle of shooting a film right now, I have a 5 a.m. call time tomorrow," Munn (in Juan Carlos Obando) told InStyle.com. "The only reason I get to come to parties like this is because of my work, so got to put the work first!"