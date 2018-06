InStyle Takes You Backstage at the 2015 Golden Globes

The 2015 Golden Globe Awards have come to a close! While the red-carpet looks and on-stage action left quite the impression, we can't leave out what went down behind the curtain.

Photographer Douglas Friedman took us backstage at the show, where he captured intimate moments with presenters such as Jennifer Lopez, Adam Levine, and Kerry Washington as well as newly minted winners such as Amy Adams, Matt Bomer, and Billy Bob Thornton with their golden trophies. Head behind the scenes with InStyle by taking a look at our exclusive backstage photos from the 2015 Golden Globe Awards.

