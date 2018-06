Golden Globe Winners

10 of 22 Luis Martinez/SplashNewsOnline.com

golden globe winner - Steve Carell

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES-MUSICAL OR COMEDY



The Award Carell has kept the laughs rolling for his lead role on The Office. He took home the gold for the show in 2005 and was nominated for the same category last year; this year’s win shows that people can’t get enough of the funnyman in this hit-series.

Signature Style Not far off from his character, Carell dresses up in suits and ties when appearing on shows or at events.

This Look Carell loosened his buttons and skipped the tie with this suit, for a look that falls somewhere between Monday and casual Friday.