2008 Golden Globe Winners

18 of 19 Matthew Simmons/WireImage

golden globe winner - John Travolta

CALLOUT {Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture}]



The Award This is the 53-year-old's fifth nomination and second Globe win-although his first for playing a woman. He wins for his turn as Edna Turnblad in the movie remake of Hairspray, his first musical since Grease.

Signature Style When you've been in the business for more than 30 years and marked as the king of disco movies, your looks will be quite varied. For the most part, Travolta always looks pulled together and traditional.

This Look He recently attended a breakfast to recognize friend Jodie Foster, looking cheerful in a classic black suit and subtle metallic tie.