Golden Globes Winners

2 of 20 Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic

Julie Christie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA



The Award Her role as a wife who begins to suffer from Alzheimer's in Away From Her was anything but unforgettable for the Hollywood Foreign Press, who bestowed 66-year-old Christie with her first win and her fourth nomination.

Signature Style A bit of a reluctant celebrity, Christie has never owned a clothes dryer (she prefers to hang-dry, as it's more environmentally friendly). She has said, "I love to see other people looking beautiful, but I'm not someone who likes dressing up." While her style at the time was very '60s mod, these days it's not as easily defined. Sometimes she dabbles in colorful combinations; sometimes she opts for basic black.

This Look For the New York premiere of Away From Her, Christie offered a little nod to her mod phase with black tights under her green dress. The red accents suggest that Christie still likes to reveal her fiery, fun side.