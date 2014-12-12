TBT: Look Back at the First Time the 2015 Golden Globes Nominees Hit the Red Carpet

Although this year's list of Golden Globes nominees is filled with some industry veterans, there's also a handful of newcomers. In the best lead actress and best supporting actress categories, Felicity Jones, Quvenzhané Wallis, and Rosamund Pike are the three that will be making their Golden Globes debut at the 2015 show. And although they'll be new, we can expect some great fashion. Even Wallis, at only 11, has already proved her red carpet savviness.

Their sure-to-be stunning Golden Globes debuts got us thinking about all the nominees first time at the awards show. From Meryl Streep's glamorous appearance in 1978 to Jessica Chastain's equally stunning 2012 arrival, see all of the nominees from the best lead actress and best supporting actress nominees at their first Golden Globes red carpet appearance in our gallery!

