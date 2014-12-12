#TBT: Look Back at the First Time the 2015 Golden Globes Nominees Hit the Red Carpet

Although this year's list of Golden Globes nominees is filled with some industry veterans, there's also a handful of newcomers. In the best lead actress and best supporting actress categories, Felicity JonesQuvenzhané Wallis, and Rosamund Pike are the three that will be making their Golden Globes debut at the 2015 show. And although they'll be new, we can expect some great fashion. Even Wallis, at only 11, has already proved her red carpet savviness.

Their sure-to-be stunning Golden Globes debuts got us thinking about all the nominees first time at the awards show. From Meryl Streep's glamorous appearance in 1978 to Jessica Chastain's equally stunning 2012 arrival, see all of the nominees from the best lead actress and best supporting actress nominees at their first Golden Globes red carpet appearance in our gallery!

1 of 11 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Meryl Streep, 1989

Streep hit the red carpet in a metallic gold skirt suit.
2 of 11 Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Helen Mirren, 1997

Mirren showed off her eccentric sense of style in a black skirt suit paired with a feathered fascinator and knee-high boots.
3 of 11 The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Julianne Moore, 1999

Moore donned a navy cap sleeve gown and matching shawl on the red carpet.
4 of 11 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon, 2000

The actress arrived in a simple black strapless gown with some serious arm candy-ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.
5 of 11 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston, 2002

For her debut appearance, the Friends actress opted for a chic black pantsuit.
6 of 11 George Pimentel/WireImage

Keira Knightley, 2006

Knightley wore a gorgeous cream Valentino column gown.
7 of 11 Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Patricia Arquette, 2006

The actress glowed in a form-fitting black fit-and-flare gown.
8 of 11 SGranitz/WireImage

Emily Blunt, 2007

The actress donned a figure-hugging embellished gown in 2007.
9 of 11 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Adams, 2009

Oscar de la Renta was the designer of choice for Adams' debut Golden Globes appearance.
10 of 11 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Emma Stone, 2011

Stone wowed in a peachy Calvin Klein collection gown at the 2011 awards.
11 of 11 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain, 2012

Chastain sparkled in an embellished Givenchy gown.

