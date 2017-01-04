See InStyle's Exclusive Portraits of the 2017 Golden Globe Nominees

InStyle Staff
Jan 04, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
<p>Ruth Negga,&nbsp;<em>Loving&nbsp;</em></p>
Ruth Negga, Loving 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Matthew Brookes
<p>Isabelle Huppert, <em>Elle</em></p>
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Matthew Brookes
<p>Amy Adams, <em>Arrival</em></p>
Amy Adams, Arrival
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Matthew Brookes
<p>Naomie Harris,&nbsp;<em>Moonlight</em></p>
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Matthew Brookes
<p>Joel Edgerton,<em> Loving&nbsp;</em></p>
Joel Edgerton, Loving 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Matthew Brookes
<p>Hailee Steinfeld, <em>The Edge of Seventeen</em></p>
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Matthew Brookes
<p>Rooney Mara,&nbsp;Nicole Kidman, and Dev Patel,&nbsp;<em>Lion&nbsp;</em></p>
Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman, and Dev Patel, Lion 
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Matthew Brookes
<p>Michelle Williams, <em>Manchester By The Sea</em></p>
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Matthew Brookes
<p>Cast of <em>Transparent</em></p>
Cast of Transparent
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Matthew Brookes
<p>Emma Stone &amp; Ryan Gosling, <em>La La Land</em></p>
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Matthew Brookes
