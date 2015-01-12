Our Golden Globes Top 10 Best Dressed: Do You Agree?

And the winner is… Well, if we’re talking red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes, it was a neck-and-neck race between clean white gowns, silver sequined stunners, and a handful of regal red gowns for the title of trend of the night.

With such an exceptionally diverse lineup of A-list stars, including both nominees and presenters, at the Sunday night event, bold fashion was bound to happen. With bold fashion, as it happens, comes risks—namely a bit too much emphasis on daredevil cuts and not enough variety on the color spectrum, save for Ruth Wilson’s gutsy embrace of green-garden Prada. But then again, there were enough hits, misses, and downright curiosities to make this red carpet one that had people talking all night. Fashion’s latest must-dress star, Amal Clooney, even prompted a new hashtag, #GoldenGloves, by pairing her black Dior couture gown with her own white opera gloves.

Likewise with my picks for the Top 10 dresses of the night, the prizes go to women who took great dresses and made them their own.

1. Julianne Moore in Givenchy Haute Couture

Those silver sequins and sparkly jewel embroidery that coated so many Golden Globes dresses must have been visible from space, but the brightest star by far was Moore, in a custom design by Riccardo Tisci that started mirror like on top and became more embellished—with a cascade of fluttery feathers—as the gown reached the floor. This dress worked for so many reasons, not the least of which is that Moore bucked the conventional wisdom that red heads look best in emerald.

2. Lupita Nyong’o in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture One of the most polarizing looks of the night was also one of my favorites. With multiple textures of embroidered silk and an array of shades of plum, the dress offered advanced level pyrotechnics. Viewers at home might have missed the sensational fireworks Nyong’o set off when she set foot on the red carpet.

3. Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace Of all the white dresses that marked a clean new direction for awards season, and with more than a few of them veering on sex-bomb territory, Hudson’s was a feat of Italian engineering, boasting both sexy side cutouts and look-at-me cleavage. Who says white has to mean chaste?

4. Viola Davis in Donna Karan Atelier

The dress itself fit beautifully, and its dusting of bodice embroidery was perfectly tasteful. But Davis drew a complete picture with perfectly suited hair and makeup that looked sensational.

5. Lorde in custom Narciso Rodriguez

The least safe choice in the world for a woman on the red carpet is a tuxedo. And this one was minimalist in the extreme—no collar and no closures—yet it fit like a second skin, and looked just as comfortable. Speaking of, Lorde certainly wins the prize for best use of bare midriff. With a Neil Lane necklace, she rocked the carpet.

6. Michelle Monaghan in Jason Wu

The slip dress was an unconventional choice, but all-over emerald beads gave it enough heft to stand up to the occasion. Clean, sleek, simple, chic.

7. Sienna Miller in Miu Miu

Miuccia Prada has lately been all over the red carpets and the Globes included a full contingent in her Miu Miu collection as well. Best of the group was Miller, wearing another white dress, this one covered with intriguingly out-of-the-ordinary flower motif made of pearls, crystal, and sequins.

8. Jennifer Aniston in Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane

This sharp black dress looked excitingly tough on the red carpet, combining slick sequins, an exceedingly high slit, and what appeared to be a cummerbund. Gives new meaning to black tie.

9. Allison Williams in Armani Prive

Everything about this dress fit the classic mold of a red carpet gown, like the strapless cut, the delicate drape and the tiers of embroidery. As she said on the red carpet, “After Peter Pan, I felt like looking like a real girl.” Even her hair was a tribute to Old Hollywood. But the color was something else, an almost electric shade of cherry.

10. Taylor Schilling in Ralph Lauren

The inventive halter trend from last year’s Emmy Awards continues with increasing degrees of difficulty. The wraparound may be the trickiest one yet to pull off, and yet on Schilling, it fits—and feels—just right.

