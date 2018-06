DIC/InStyle's Annual Diamond Fashion Show Preview

2 of 7 Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Dianna Agron and Jenna Dewan

"I had meetings and auditions all morning, so I wasn't sure I was going to make it here," said a breathless Jenna Dewan, before heading in to the Beverly Hills Hotel's Rodeo Ballroom. "But then someone handed me this gorgeous Paule Ka dress and some diamonds and here I am!" Glee's Dianna Agron (in a vintage lace dress) also had her breath taken away by the surroundings as well as the Martin Katz yellow diamond ring and Everlon Diamond Knot Collection earrings on loan to her for the day. "You can't help but be a little nervous!" she said.