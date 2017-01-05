8 Delightfully Weird Moments in Golden Globes History

The Golden Globes are notoriously the year's most raucous award show. Between the free-flowing alcohol, banquet style seating, and the historically hilarious hosts—Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and this year's emcee Jimmy Fallon—Hollywood's elite have a chance to laugh, relax, and clink one too many glasses of champagne.

Aside from handing out prestigious awards, the Golden Globes are responsible for some of the most delightfully weird moments in award show history. From Elizabeth Taylor's drunk award presentation to Natalie Portman's painfully awkward acceptance speech, the show has given us unfiltered access to some of our favorite stars.

Keep scrolling for eight of the strangest things that have ever happened at the Globes, and watch out for this year's best moments when the 74th annual Golden Globes air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

1. Frank Sinatra transformed the show

The Golden Globes were handed out by journalist members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association until 1958, when Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack drunkenly stormed the stage and started handing out the trophies. Instead of condemning the act, the HFPA asked them to repeat the performance the following year.

2. Bette Midler made a racy joke

In 1980, Midler broke her promise to be "tasteful" and instead made a joke comparing the Golden Globes to her décolletage. Yet another reason we're thankful for Bette Midler.

3. Christine Lahti was in the bathroom when she won her Globe

Lahti never heard her name being announced when she won Best Actress in a TV Series Drama in 1998. Instead, she was in the loo, so Robin Williams jumped up to the stage to entertain the crowd. When Lahti finally made it up there, she wiped her hands with a napkin before taking her award. "You know, I was in the bathroom, mom," she joked. "I was just flushing the toilet and someone said, 'You won,' and I thought they were joking. I thought, what a terrible joke!"

4. Elizabeth Taylor presented an award after a few too many cocktails

The actress' presentation of Best Motion Picture: Drama at the 2001 Golden Globes will go down in infamy, as she ripped open the envelope and almost announced the winner of the category before she read the nominees. Watch the video below and just try not to cringe.

5. Hugh Grant presented an award to an absent Renée Zellweger

Zellweger is yet another star who was missing when her name was called, but Grant had some interesting ideas as to where she was. "Where is she? She's under the table? Renée is drunk, ladies and gentlemen," he joked to the crowd at the 2001 Golden Globes. "I had lipstick on my teeth," Zellweger said, excusing herself for being in the restroom when she finally took the stage.

6. Natalie Portman won the award for most awkward acceptance speech.

Call this a case of pregnancy brain, because Portman made us cringe when she accepted the Golden Globe for Black Swan in 2011. "Thank you to Benjamin, who is helping me to continue this creation of creating more life," she said of her partner. "Benjamin choreographed the film and also you might remember him in the movie as the guy when they ask, 'Would you sleep with that girl?' and he's like, 'No.' He's the best actor. It's not true. He totally wants to sleep with me," she said, commencing the most awkward laugh in Globes history.

7. Emma Thompson presented barefoot

The iconic actress took off her stilettos to walk up to the stage and present an award in 2014. "I just want you to know, this red, it's my blood," she joked, holding up her red-soled Louboutins in one hand and a martini in the other. In order to open the winner's envelope, she tossed her shoes behind her, making her the hero of women everywhere.

8. Jonah Hill showed up as the bear from The Revenant

Instead of appearing as himself, Hill presented as the bear from Leonardo DiCaprio's hit film, complete with a fuzzy hat. "I've notoriously done zero press for the film. I'm a Daniel Day or Tom Hardy type of actor," he joked. "I'm a 2-year-old bear from the Sierra Mountains. You took a chance on me, and I don't forget it."