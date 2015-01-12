Globes Red Carpet Trend Alert: Cuter Than Cute Couples

Of all the trends we spotted last night, this one may be the sweetest: the proliferation of celeb couples.

More so than in years past, it seemed that one's significant other was the hottest accessory to have on the Golden Globes red carpet. From Eddie Redmayne’s month-long wife, to the couple everyone clamored to see (Jen and Justin, natch) to the scene-stealing vision accompanied by George Clooney, lots of lovebirds arrived not just in style, but in all smiles, too.

Some, like Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, were so tightly tied together you couldn't get a photo of them apart! Not that we'd have it any other way—stars with stars in their eyes is one of our favorite things to look at.

