Globes Red Carpet Trend Alert: Cuter Than Cute Couples

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Of all the trends we spotted last night, this one may be the sweetest: the proliferation of celeb couples.

More so than in years past, it seemed that one's significant other was the hottest accessory to have on the Golden Globes red carpet. From Eddie Redmayne’s month-long wife, to the couple everyone clamored to see (Jen and Justin, natch) to the scene-stealing vision accompanied by George Clooney, lots of lovebirds arrived not just in style, but in all smiles, too.

RELATED: George Clooney Wears His Wedding Tux to the Golden Globes

Some, like Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, were so tightly tied together you couldn't get a photo of them apart! Not that we'd have it any other way—stars with stars in their eyes is one of our favorite things to look at.

PHOTOS: The Cutest Celeb Couples at the 2015 Golden Globes

1 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

George & Amal Clooney

The newlyweds not only won our hearts for being the night's best-dressed couple, but also for the way they openly swooned over each other.
2 of 14 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe

Accepting his award for Best Actor in a motion picture, Redmayne told the crowd how he and his wife of less than a month had to cut their honeymoon short to attend the show. We think you're forgiven, Eddie
3 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston

This couple needs no introduction-so we're just gonna leave this right here.
4 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Tatum

Good looks, good personalities-these two have got it all, including a knack for getting the party started.
5 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Andrew Rannells & Lena Dunham

While not technically a couple, we love when life imitates a Girls art.
6 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Joshua Jackson & Diane Kruger

The longtime couple did what they always do on the red carpet: wow us with their good looks and style sensibility.
7 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt

Are there any lovebirds who can make us laugh the way they do?
8 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sophie Hunter & Benedict Cumberbach

No doubt Cumberbach looked good-but the way Hunter stylishly hid her burgeoning belly in this pleated floral frock was what really won our hearts.
9 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves

Alright, alright-we've got to hand it to the red carpet's most consistently stylish couple.
10 of 14 Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Keira Knightley & James Righton

Our hearts were aflutter over this mom-to-be's look by Chanel. And her hubby's not too bad to look at either.
11 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Not surprisingly, the musician and the model turned heads on the red carpet.
12 of 14 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Naomi Watts & Liev Schreiber

Married since 2005, this duo always packs some major, er, wattage where ever they go.
13 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The crooner and his wife of two years had a "Glory" moment at the 2015 Globes-Legend's track of the same name (with Common) won Best Original Song for the film Selma, while Teigen wowed in Zuhair Murad.
14 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart

The couple rarely appears in public together, but when they do, they always land on our cutest couples list.

