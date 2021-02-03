Chloe Zhao Is the First Woman of Asian Descent to Get a Golden Globes Directing Nod
Zhao has made history with her film, Nomadland.
Nomadland director Chloe Zhao has just made history.
On Wednesday, Zhao became the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for a Best Director award at the Golden Globes.
Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, has received rave reviews, and Zhao has earned best director awards from critics organizations such as the National Society of Film Critics, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. and the New York Film Critics Circle.
The Golden Globes also made history this year by recognizing three women in the directing category for the first time in the awards show's history: Zhao, One Night in Miami director Regina King, and Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell.
Nomadland is Zhao's third feature following 2015's Songs My Brothers Taught Me and 2017's The Rider. Her next movie will be the highly-anticipated Marvel's Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie, currently due for release on November 5, 2021.
"I'm not the kind of filmmaker who just makes films," Zhao said in interview with IndieWire last year. "I have to be in love with my subject matter and want to learn more about it. Someone once said to me that passion doesn't sustain, but curiosity does. I have to be excited by little things I discover along the way."