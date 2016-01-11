Shop All the Stunning Lip Colors from the 2016 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The right lip color can instantly elevate an already glamorous red carpet number, and at last night's Golden Globe Awards, every shade of the lipstick spectrum won big, from tawny nude to rich berry. We were so taken by the gorgeous hues celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Taraji P. Henson, and Jennifer Lopez (among many, many others) wore to last night's ceremony, that we tracked down the exact shades. The Golden Globes may be over for this year, but you can give your makeup bag some red carpet flair for months to come. Scroll down to find out the lip colors the stars wore last night, as well as where you can pick up a tube for yourself.

RELATED: See the Best Beauty Looks from the 2016 Golden Globe Awards