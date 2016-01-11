Shop All the Stunning Lip Colors from the 2016 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 11, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

The right lip color can instantly elevate an already glamorous red carpet number, and at last night's Golden Globe Awards, every shade of the lipstick spectrum won big, from tawny nude to rich berry. We were so taken by the gorgeous hues celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Taraji P. Henson, and Jennifer Lopez (among many, many others) wore to last night's ceremony, that we tracked down the exact shades. The Golden Globes may be over for this year, but you can give your makeup bag some red carpet flair for months to come. Scroll down to find out the lip colors the stars wore last night, as well as where you can pick up a tube for yourself.

1 of 15 Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Revlon Ultra HD Lipstick in Camellia

Revlon $9 SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson 

L'Oreal Infallible Pro Matte Gloss in Bare Attraction

L'Oreal $10 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

L'Oreal Infallible Pro Matte Glosses in Nude Allude, Forbidden Kiss, and Rouge Envy

L'Oreal $10 each SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Getty Images

Amy Adams

Nars Audacious Lipstick in Raquel

Nars $32 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Dior Addict Lipstick in Zig Zag

Dior Addict $35 SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lipstick in Coquette, and Laura Mercier Lip Parfait in Raspberry Ripple

Laura Mercier $28 and $25 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in Deauville

Dior $35 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Giorgio Armani Rouge Ecstacy Lipstick in #504 

Giorgio Armani $36 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Lancôme Color Design Lipstick in Inconspicuous

Lancome $23 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Getty Images

Emmy Rossum

Rimmel The Only One Lipstick in Best of the Best

Rimmel London $7 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Getty Images

Kate Winslet

Lancôme Rouge in Love Lipstick in Rose Tea

Lancome $29 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

Chanel Rouge Coco Stylo in Article and Script

Chanel $37 each SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Getty Images

Sophia Bush

Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Pop Life

Nars $26 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Dior Addict Lipstick in Tailleur Bar

Dior Addict $35 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Getty Images

Malin Akerman

Nars Lipstick in Rosecliff, Available January 15

Nars $28 SHOP NOW

