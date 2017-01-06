12 Celebrities You Forgot Were Miss Golden Globes

Jane Asher
Jan 06, 2017 @ 11:45 am

The Miss (or Mr.) Golden Globe is a time-honored Hollywood tradition, dating back to the 1960s, and as history has shown, it often predicts a bright career ahead.

Each year, the child of a high-profile member of the entertainment industry is appointed Miss (or Mr.) Golden Globe. The honoree tends to be an aspiring actor or actress, and serves as the Vanna White of the ceremony, handing each Golden Globe-winner their statuette. This year the honor went to not just one rising star, but three: the daughters of actor Sylvester Stallone and model Jennifer Flavin, 20-year-old Sophia, 18-year-old Sistine, and 14-year-old Scarlet.

But what about the Miss and Mr. Golden Globes of the past? With so many of the honorees going on to having successful careers, it's easy to forget that they were once unknown children of famous parents. 

Donna Douglas, 1963

The first ever Miss Golden Globe went on to star in The Beverly Hillbillies for almost a decade. 

Ann Archer, 1971

The daughter of actors John Archer and Marjorie Lord, Archer went on to win an Academy Award for Fatal Attraction. 

Melanie Griffith, 1975

The daughter of actress Tippi Hedren has had a very successful career, and after handing out the Golden Globe trophies in 1975, she later won a Globe herself for her work in 1988's Working Girl.  

Laura Dern, 1982

Jurassic Park, Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, October Sky, the list of amazing movies Dern has starred in is never-ending. Her famous parents were actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, and she clearly inherited their acting genes. 

Freddie Prinze Jr., 1996

Probably the most famous of the Mr. Golden Globes, the son of actor-comedian Freddie Prinze was a major teenage heartthrob and starred in some of our favorite '90s flicks like She's All That and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Dakota Johnson, 2006

OK, fine, so you knew Johnson once served as a Miss Golden Globe, but we're still not over it. The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson handing out trophies will forever be etched in our memories—even though she wasn't Anastasia Steele yet.

Lorraine Nicholson, 2007

The 26-year-old daughter of Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard went on to star in 2011's Soul Surfer as pro-surfer, and shark-attack survivor, Alana Blanchard.

Rumer Willis, 2009

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis's daughter grew up in the spotlight, so it's no surprise that she turned to acting as a profession, most recently starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. 

Mavis Spencer 

As the daughter of Alfre Woodard, you'd think Spencer would go on to have an incredible acting career, but instead the now 27-year-old has kept a relatively low profile. 

Lily Costner, 2004

Kevin Costner's gorgeous daughter served as Miss Golden Globes the year Cold Mountain and Lost In Translation won Best Picture in the Drama and Comedy categories. 

Francesca Eastwood, 2013

Yep, the daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher once served as Miss Golden Globe. Eastwood most recently appeared in a few episodes of Heroes Reborn, but hasn't starred in much as of late. 

Greer Grammer, 2015

Kelsey Grammer and Barrie Buckner's daughter handed out the Golden Globe trophies two years ago, and most famously starred as Lissa Miller in MTV's Awkward. 

