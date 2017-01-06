12 Celebrities You Forgot Were Miss Golden Globes

The Miss (or Mr.) Golden Globe is a time-honored Hollywood tradition, dating back to the 1960s, and as history has shown, it often predicts a bright career ahead.

Each year, the child of a high-profile member of the entertainment industry is appointed Miss (or Mr.) Golden Globe. The honoree tends to be an aspiring actor or actress, and serves as the Vanna White of the ceremony, handing each Golden Globe-winner their statuette. This year the honor went to not just one rising star, but three: the daughters of actor Sylvester Stallone and model Jennifer Flavin, 20-year-old Sophia, 18-year-old Sistine, and 14-year-old Scarlet.

But what about the Miss and Mr. Golden Globes of the past? With so many of the honorees going on to having successful careers, it's easy to forget that they were once unknown children of famous parents.

be sure to tune into the show on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.