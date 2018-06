The Best Hair and Makeup

As the saying goes, what's old is new again, which holds true for's vintage-inspired look. "Naomi is one of those actresses who evoke a timeless, classic elegance," said her makeup artist Pati Dubroff. "I kept thinking Carole Lombard, and of the polish of the '30s screen sirens." To complement her finger-waved faux bob, Dubroff blended Chanel's Powder Blush in Rose Petale ($46; chanel.com ) high onto Watt's cheeks, and used a mixture of plum and pewter tones like the Illusion D'Ombre shadow in Epatant ($36; chanel.com ) on her eyes. The Rouge Allure Lip Color in Determinee ($34; chanel.com ) was then pressed onto Watt's lips to create a light stain. "She was sexy and sultry, and that is how I see Naomi."