Best Hair and Makeup

1 of 12 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Best Sideswept Waves

Because Best Actress nominee Anne Hathaway's dress was such a statement, her hairstylist Adir Abergel wanted to give the star relaxed waves. He doused wet hair with Fekkai Advanced Full Blown Styling Whip before rough-drying it. "I wanted to let her natural wave surface," he explained. He set the still warm hair in pin curls and let it cool. When he took the pins out, Abergel let Hathaway's hair fall haphazardly rather than giving it a formal part. "I think it gave the style a bohemian vibe," he said.