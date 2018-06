Best Hair and Makeup

Drew Barrymore is the ultimate beauty chameleon-raspberry lips, sooty eyes, black tips, anyone? But this look created by makeup artist Debra Ferullo was clean, precise, and every bit as striking as even her wildest risks. "I chose to keep the eye fairly bare because the dress was such a statement-I didn't want to throw the look over-the-top," said Ferullo. As for that gorgeous lip, Ferullo used Dior Addict Lipstick in Hollywood Rose . "I felt like Drew could handle that punch of color," she said. As for us, well, we love the understated sophistication of minimal eye makeup, fresh porcelain skin, and silky, rosy lips.