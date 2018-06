5 of 8 getty images

Jessalyn Gilsig in Chopard

Glee star Jessalyn Gilsig accented her eggplant jacquard David Meister gown with colorful Chopard jewelry. The exquisite white gold teardrop earrings boasted 53 carats of multi-colored sapphires and 17 carats of diamonds. Her floral bracelet was made with 282 carats of pink sapphires set in white and rose gold.