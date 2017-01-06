From Marilyn to J.Lo, See Our Favorite Golden Globes Gowns of All Time

As the show that officially kicks off awards season, the Golden Globes is a momentous event. From the awards themselves to the speeches to the after parties, the night is packed with unforgettable moments, not the least of which is the fashion. While we can't wait to see who will take home the statuettes, we're just as excited to find out who will wear what on the red carpet.

In celebration of the impending awards show (to air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET Sunday), we took a look back at all of the Golden Globes gowns we love. From Marilyn Monroe's striking emerald sequined gown in 1962 to the caped Ralph Lauren Collection gown that landed Lupita Nyong'o on the fashion map in 2014 to the Jennifer Lopez's marigold caped Giambattista Valli Couture masterpiece last year, see all of our favorites in the gallery now.