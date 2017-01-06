From Marilyn to J.Lo, See Our Favorite Golden Globes Gowns of All Time

Getty (3)
InStyle Staff
Jan 06, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

As the show that officially kicks off awards season, the Golden Globes is a momentous event. From the awards themselves to the speeches to the after parties, the night is packed with unforgettable moments, not the least of which is the fashion. While we can't wait to see who will take home the statuettes, we're just as excited to find out who will wear what on the red carpet.

In celebration of the impending awards show (to air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET Sunday), we took a look back at all of the Golden Globes gowns we love. From Marilyn Monroe's striking emerald sequined gown in 1962 to the caped Ralph Lauren Collection gown that landed Lupita Nyong'o on the fashion map in 2014 to the Jennifer Lopez's marigold caped Giambattista Valli Couture masterpiece last year, see all of our favorites in the gallery now.

 

1 of 36 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, 2016

J.Lo debuted a very different look at the 2016 Golden Globes, eschewing her usual scanty sartorial antics for a rather demure (yet, incredibly strong) marigold yellow caped Giambattista Valli Haute Couture masterpiece, styled with Harry Winston diamonds, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a clutch by Judith Leiber.

Advertisement
2 of 36 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lady Gaga, 2016

For her first-ever Globes, Lady Gaga marked the occasion with a stunning black velvet off-shoulder Versace design, complete with Neil Lane cuffs and Brian Atwood shoes, that had everyone likening her to Marilyn Monroe.

3 of 36 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett, 2016

Blanchett took a fashion risk when she chose a fringed Givenchy Haute Couture creation washed in the iciest shade of pink, and it paid off. She finished her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

Advertisement
4 of 36 John Shearer/Invision/AP

Julianne Moore, 2015

Moore made a memorable entrance at the 2015 Golden Globes in a Givenchy Haute Couture creation embellished with special finishes (sequins! feathers! embroidery!). 

Advertisement
5 of 36 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Amal Clooney, 2015

Mrs. Clooney's first Golden Globes appearance was definitely a memorable one—she styled her black one-shoulder Dior Haute Couture gown with white opera gloves (that George joked she had sewed herself) and Harry Winston drop earrings.

Advertisement
6 of 36 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o, 2014

Then-newcomer Lupita Nyong'o stunned at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards, stealing the spotlight in a cherry-red, off-the-shoulder caped Ralph Lauren Collection design, complete with Fred Leighton jewelry, and a Monica Rich Kosann clutch.
Advertisement
7 of 36 Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett, 2014

Cate Blanchett was the very definition of refined elegance in an extraordinary black lace Armani Prive creation that she styled with Chopard jewelry, and a Roger Vivier clutch.
Advertisement
8 of 36 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence, 2014

Jennifer Lawrence made a striking appearance on the red carpet, and accepted her Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a banded white Dior Haute Couture show-stopper, complete with with Neil Lane jewelry and a Roger Vivier clutch.
Advertisement
9 of 36 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie, 2011

Perhaps as a nod to her favorite gemstone, Angelina Jolie chose a shimmering emerald gown from Atelier Versace.
Advertisement
10 of 36 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Claire Danes, 2013

The Homeland star got people talking-not for her win-but for how amazing she looked on the red carpet less than one month after giving birth to son Cyrus. "I tried my dress on for the first time last night around 9 p.m.," Claire Danes said of her red Versace gown. "How could I refuse?"

Advertisement
11 of 36 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michelle Dockery, 2013

The Downton Abbey star celebrated her Best Actress in a Television Drama nomination in a white Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown with an intricate gold bodice and molten accessories-perfectly matched to a Golden Globe!

Advertisement
12 of 36 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara, 2012

Adorned with $5 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds and Casadei heels, Sofia Vergara stunned in a navy floor-length gown. "This dress is like a mermaid," said the Modern Family actress of the custom peacock Vera Wang design.
Advertisement
13 of 36 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Charlize Theron, 2012

Dazzling in a pink Dior couture gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, Charlize Theron accented her look with sparkling Cartier diamonds.
Advertisement
14 of 36 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Salma Hayek, 2012

Salma Hayek showed off her hourglass figure in an Art Deco-inspired black and gold Gucci strapless gown. The presenter accessorized with drop gold earrings and a black satin clutch.

Advertisement
15 of 36 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Freida Pinto, 2012

Presenter Freida Pinto wore a peacock blue strapless cloque Prada gown with a thin satin belt cinched at the waist. Her pulled-back locks revealed a 145 carat yellow diamond and Chopard bib necklace.

Advertisement
16 of 36 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Claire Danes, 2012

Taking home an award for Best Actress, Claire Danes revealed her back in a black and ecru column from J. Mendel. To complete her look, the Homeland star wore a wrap Bulgari diamond bracelet and earrings.
Advertisement
17 of 36 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway, 2011

"I am wearing little CDs, America!" joked Anne Hathaway to Ryan Seacrest of her all-over paillettes. "I've got to give it a little shimmy-shim." Her stylist Rachel Zoe called the Armani Prive gown "super-fashiony and glamorous."
Advertisement
18 of 36 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Natalie Portman, 2011

Mother-to-be Natalie Portman flattered her new shape with a rose-accented blush satin gown from Viktor & Rolf.
Advertisement
19 of 36 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Emma Stone, 2011

Blond for her role in The Amazing Spider-Man, Emma Stone played up her peachy complexion with a pastel gown from Calvin Klein Collection.
Advertisement
20 of 36 Digital Focus Intl/ABACAUSA.COM

Marion Cotillard, 2010

Gallic stunner Marion Cotillard made her red-carpet outing in a seductively lace-trimmed gown from Christian Dior.
Advertisement
21 of 36 Fernando Allende/UOL/Broadimage

Zoe Saldana, 2010

In a nod to Victoriana, Zoe Saldana wore a charmingly dishabille design in shades of crimson by Louis Vuitton.
Advertisement
22 of 36 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson /Landov

Jennifer Lopez, 2009

Jennifer Lopez played up her golden skin with a barely-there gilded gown from Marchesa.
Advertisement
23 of 36 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Cameron Diaz, 2009

Although the bright watermelon hue was a standout, it was the artistic pleating and draping that made Cameron Diaz's Chanel gown unforgettable.
Advertisement
24 of 36 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Beyonce, 2009

Beyonce upped her personal sparkle in a beaded Elie Saab strapless gown and 200 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
Advertisement
25 of 36 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Eva Mendes, 2009

Presenter Eva Mendes worked a Christian Dior silk taffeta gown and what she jokingly referred to as a "little bauble," which turned out to be a 1974 turquoise-and-diamond Van Cleef & Arpels collar.

Advertisement
26 of 36 Jen Lowery/Startraksphoto.com

Sienna Miller, 2007

Crowned with braids, Sienna Miller looked every inch a fairy-tale princess in her silver-embroidered Marchesa gown.
Advertisement
27 of 36 AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Jennifer Garner, 2007

A glowing tan plus an easy silhouette equaled a fresh look for Jennifer Garner. Her sequin-studded Gaultier gown was a vintage find courtesy of stylist Rachel Zoe.
Advertisement
28 of 36 Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd

Reese Witherspoon, 2007

Reese Witherspoon made red-carpet history in Olivier Theysken's debut design for Nina Ricci. The yellow shantung bustier minidress was worn with red Brian Atwood shoes.
Advertisement
29 of 36 Lisa O'Connor/ZUMA Press

Michelle Williams, 2006

Michelle Williams was no shrinking violet in a textured purple confection from Givenchy.
Advertisement
30 of 36 AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Scarlett Johansson, 2006

Scarlett Johansson complimented the construction of her curve-flaunting gown to fashion commentator Isaac Mizrahi: "[The support] is all built-in, the Valentino way."
Advertisement
31 of 36 Hahn-Khayat/ABACA

Nicole Kidman, 2005

Nicole Kidman personalized her strapless teal Gucci gown by adding a flourish of peacock feathers.
Advertisement
32 of 36 Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston, 2004

Jennifer Aniston looked effortlessly sexy in a low-cut vintage Valentino design frosted with Fred Leighton diamonds.
Advertisement
33 of 36 J. Vespa/WireImage

Cate Blanchett, 2004

The expectant Cate Blanchett was magnificent in a bump-hugging cabernet gown. "I loved the drama of deep red against Cate's perfect pale skin," said Donna Karan of the design.
Advertisement
34 of 36 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

Kate Hudson, 2003

Kate Hudson selected a multi-print haute-hippie design for her red-carpet stroll. "When she wore my gown she left the world, including me, in awe with her young, relaxed and elegantly fresh California look," Valentino told InStyle.
Advertisement
35 of 36 Frank Trapper/Sygma/Corbis

Courtney Love, 1997

Courtney Love gave herself an Old Hollywood makeover in honor of her nominated role in The People vs. Larry Flynt. "This is very different from rock and roll," Courtney Love told People of her sculpted curls and elegant navy Valentino gown. "The grooming is much more high-end."
Advertisement
36 of 36 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Marilyn Monroe, 1962

The original spotlight-stealer! Marilyn Monroe accepted her sole Golden Globe in a timeless sequined emerald jersey gown by Norman Norell.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!