These 10 Golden Globes Looks Were So Good, They Gave Us Actual Goosebumps
Red carpet glamour, we've missed you!
So, the Golden Globes didn't exactly go off without a hitch, and considering many nominees were awaiting results from the comfort of their couch, there were plenty of sweats and pajamas, too. However, a handful of celebrities did take the 2021 award show as an opportunity to put their best fashion foot forward. They, along with their stylists, didn't hold back when it came to breaking out the elaborate gowns and diamond jewels. And, after experiencing a lack of over-the-top red carpet fashion, we welcomed it all with open arms.
In case you're craving that dose of full, old Hollywood glamour, color, ruffles, and volume, we rounded up the 10 best looks we saw over the course of the night. These ensembles were so good, we momentarily forgot about glitchy Zooms and awkward, interruptive music, and daydreamed about gorgeous gowns and suits instead.
Amanda Seyfried
Between the glitz provided by her million-dollar Forevermark jewels, to the glam of that draped, floral embellished Oscar de la Renta gown, Seyfried took our breath away, even from the waist-up.
Cynthia Erivo
Erivo's neon green, fit-and-flare Valentino gown — which was paired with some spectacular silver platforms — gave us futuristic vibes in the best way. This is the 2021 we imagined!
Anya Taylor-Joy
Taylor-Joy went sexy and shiny for the night, wearing curve-hugging green Dior Couture dress paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. It was a far contrast from that Queen's Gambit plaid.
Julia Garner
Sure, this version of the '20s aren't exactly roaring, but Garner's flapper-like Prada gown — complete with a plunging neckline — was pretty darn perfect for (virtually) partying the night away.
Regina King
There were 3,000 sequins used in this Louis Vuitton design, but you won't want to miss the close up of King's massive Forevermark diamond rings. One word: Whoa!
Emma Corrin
We've been a fan of clown fashion for a while, so when The Crown star appeared in a black and white Miu Miu dress, complete with a ruffled neck (which also reminded us of Queen Elizabeth), we were thrilled. The Cartier accessories were the cherry on top.
Daniel Levy
We can't just limit this list to the ladies — especially when we're feeling so inspired by Levy's sweet Chartreuse suit and coordinating turtleneck. The Valentino Haute Couture Men's set (a first for the label!) brought us joy, and we'll be dreaming of those metallic platforms for weeks to come.
Susan Kelechi Watson
If we were the This Is Us star, we would have been shimmying down the red carpet. Her blue and white fringe dress was super fun, while being fancy at the same time.
Elle Fanning
The photo may look statuesque, but even though Fanning reminded us of a Grecian goddess, she took some time to vacuum — with a cocktail! — in her Gucci gown.
Kate Hudson
The '80s have returned! And, of course, Hudson nailed the trend, posing in a Louis Vuitton dress that featured poufy sleeves, sequins, and mid-section belt.