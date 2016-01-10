The All-Time Best Couple Style at the Golden Globes

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Priya Rao
Jan 09, 2016 @ 7:15 pm

Here at InStyle, we are obsessed with all things Golden Globes: the mega-celebrities, the shiny gold trophies, the late-night after-parties, and, of course, the red carpet fashion. As much as we love our leading ladies in all things glamorous (we’re keeping our eye on you this year, Cate Blanchett), we are especially taken with the two-for-one, best-dressed couples. As we prepare for this year’s Globes, we decided to take a look back on the duos that really shined in the award ceremony's 72-year-old history. We're sure George and Amal Clooney come to mind, as do Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but what about Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston or Johnny Depp and Kate Moss? Ahead, the definitive, all-time best couple style at the Golden Globes. 

1 of 12 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Michael Todd AND ELIZABETH TAYLOR, 1958

There is no doubt Elizabeth would land on our list—her style is iconic for a reason—but here she appears with third husband Michael Todd in a floral empire-waist dress and diamond tiara. Todd was timeless in a classic black tux. 

2 of 12 Frank Edwards/Archive Photos

JACK NICHOLSON AND ANJELICA HUSTON, 1974

In a classic bow-tie tuxedo and a satin drop-waist column, Jack and Anjelica were the most glamorous couple at the 1974 Golden Globes. Be still my heart!

3 of 12 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

JOHNNY DEPP AND WINONA RYDER, 1991

For a time, our hearts belonged to the uber-eccentric Johnny and Winona (Winona Forever, anyone?). For the 1991 Golden Globes, Johnny pulled out all the stops in a gray morning jacket, metallic vest, pinstripe pants, and rumpled tie. Winona went more timeless in a deep-V LBD, nude tights, and classic black pumps. 

4 of 12 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

JOHNNY DEPP AND KATE MOSS, 1995

Besides Jack and Anjelica, our other favorite couple on this list is most definitely Johnny and Kate. Johnny was totally ‘90s with his wide shawl collar lapel and spiky hair, while Kate’s sequin turtleneck dress is something we could easily see on a runway today.

5 of 12 S. Granitz/WireImage

TOM CRUISE AND NICOLE KIDMAN, 1996

Back in the ‘90s, there was no bigger superstar couple than Tom and Nicole, and they dressed to prove it. Tom was dapper in a classic bow-tie tux, while Nicole was pretty as a princess in a white crystal-encrusted gown. 

6 of 12 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

CARLOS LEON AND MADONNA, 1997

Only Lourdes’s parents could make black this sexy: Madonna wore a plunging bustier Dolce and Gabbana number with gloves, while Carlos wore a loose-fitting tux, complete with a black shirt and tie. 

7 of 12 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

BENJAMIN BRATT AND JULIA ROBERTS, 2001

For her 2001 Golden Globe win for Erin Brockovich, Julia sported a long-sleeved Armani sheath. At the time she said, “It's simple and beautiful. I love those dresses that you put on and there's no fussing with it." Benjamin, for his part, wore a wide-lapel tuxedo with tie and the look of love.

8 of 12 George Pimentel/WireImage

HEATH LEDGER AND MICHELLE WILLIAMS, 2006

Who couldn’t take their eyes of these two Brokeback Mountain lovebirds when they stepped on the red-carpet? Heath matched his boutonniere to Michelle’s frothy tiered Givenchy dress. 

9 of 12 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

RYAN PHILLIPPE AND REESE WITHERSPOON, 2006

For her 2006 Golden Globe win for Walk the Line, Reese donned a previously worn Chanel cocktail dress, while Ryan casually sported a classic black suit sans tie. 

10 of 12 Steve Granitz/WireImage

JOSHUA JACKSON AND DIANE KRUGER, 2010

Known for their fashion prowess, Joshua and Diane didn’t disappoint at the rainy 2010 Golden Globes in a Berluti tux and fanciful pink Christian Lacroix gown.

11 of 12 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE, 2011

Though Angelina surely made other starlets green with envy in her sparkly Swarovski crystal Atelier Versace gown, it was Brad’s nonchalant approach to the red carpet—Tom Ford tux and dark shades—that was ultra cool.

12 of 12 MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

GEORGE AND AMAL CLOONEY, 2015

The newly married couple stepped out at the 72nd Annual Golden Globes in classic black-and-white: Christian Dior Haute Couture for Amal and made-to-measure Giorgio Armani for George, which also happened to be his wedding tux.

