The All-Time Best Couple Style at the Golden Globes

Here at InStyle, we are obsessed with all things Golden Globes: the mega-celebrities, the shiny gold trophies, the late-night after-parties, and, of course, the red carpet fashion. As much as we love our leading ladies in all things glamorous (we’re keeping our eye on you this year, Cate Blanchett), we are especially taken with the two-for-one, best-dressed couples. As we prepare for this year’s Globes, we decided to take a look back on the duos that really shined in the award ceremony's 72-year-old history. We're sure George and Amal Clooney come to mind, as do Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but what about Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston or Johnny Depp and Kate Moss? Ahead, the definitive, all-time best couple style at the Golden Globes.

