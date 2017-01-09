The Best Beauty Looks at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Post-Party

Zooey’s fresh, glowing skin paired with her peachy lip couldn’t be missed. It’s the kind of look you want to wear all day, every day. According to Avon Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren Andersen, the lips were meant to be the focal point of the look. To achieve the pretty pout, she pressed the new Avon True Color Nourishing Lipstick in Mellow Melon, which launches this month, to Zooey’s lips with her fingers.