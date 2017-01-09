The Best Beauty Looks at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Post-Party

Jan 09, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

The red carpet might wrap early, but on Golden Globes night, the beauty inspiration is far from over. After the show… comes the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes Awards Post-Party, which inevitably means more standout hair and makeup moments from Hollywood’s best. From Diana Kruger to Chanel Iman, keep scrolling to view some of the best looks from the evening.

1 of 10 John Sciulli/Getty

Nicola Peltz

A trend you couldn’t miss on Golden Globes night? Metallic shadow. Nicola Peltz went for smoky hues lots of lashes, and an extreme side part. 

2 of 10 John Sciulli/Getty

Chanel Iman

Pulling together the hues of her dress and chandelier earrings, Chanel Iman debuted plum shadow on her lids and along her lower lash line on the red carpet. Yet perhaps the most captivating portion of the entire look was her low ponytail, which was accessorized with overlapping bobby pins near her side part. 

3 of 10 John Sciulli/Getty

Zooey Deutch

Zooey’s fresh, glowing skin paired with her peachy lip couldn’t be missed. It’s the kind of look you want to wear all day, every day. According to Avon Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren Andersen, the lips were meant to be the focal point of the look. To achieve the pretty pout, she pressed the new Avon True Color Nourishing Lipstick in Mellow Melon, which launches this month, to Zooey’s lips with her fingers. 

4 of 10 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kat Graham

Coordinating eyes and lips was a definite trend last night, and Kat Graham took it on with burgundy shades on her eyes and a nude lip. 

5 of 10 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Julianne Hough

You can never be too sure what hairstyle Julianne Hough is going to debut on the red carpet. While she’s loyal to her blonde, she doesn’t shy away from styling risks. Yet for the Golden Globes after party, Hough opted for a simple and classic low knot. As for her makeup, she rocked beautiful flushed blush, groomed brows, and a ballet slipper pink lip.

6 of 10 John Sciulli/Getty

Hannah Simone

While her bangs are something of a signature, we fell in love with them even more last night when she threw up the rest of her gorgeous hair in a voluminous topknot. 

7 of 10 John Sciulli/Getty

Hailey Baldwin

New bob alert? Hailey Baldwin, who recently went brunette, turned to celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin for her faux cut last night. To create the look, Atkin relied on Ouai Wave Spray ($26; sephora.com) and the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; neimanmarcus.com) to bring out her natural waves. 

8 of 10 John Sciulli/Getty

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone had the best hair day ever last night at the InStyle post-Golden Globes party, stepping out with elegant finger waves and a side part. 

9 of 10 Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Diane Kruger

Sending out a giant thank you to Diane Kruger for taking on the InStyle party in sparkly periwinkle eyeshadow. 

10 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Nasim Pedrad

It’s all about that lip. The New Girl actor’s lipstick shade is just the right mix between orange and red. The best of both worlds, if you will. 

