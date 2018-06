The Best Beauty Looks from the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Chrissy's high pony and vampy lip is one chic look we'll definitely be recreating at home. Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips was all about glowing skin and a statement lip when creating Chrissy's look. "I felt like going in a full-on soft, nude, Game of Thrones type palette might be a little expected, not necessarily costume-y, but the whole glossy lid, rosy cheek, and a center stain on the lip. So, I wanted to veer away from that," Phillips told InStyle about the look. "I knew I wanted the color palette to bring more impact and contrast the softness of the dress to make it more modern, and then anchor the entire look with fairy-like skin."

The pro used an arsenal of La Mer skincare products to prep the star's complexion before focusing on the makeup. Phillips started by using BECCA Blacklight Color Corrector in Peach, Pistachio, and Violet ($30 each; sephora.com) to correct the complexion. Next, the pro used various shades of La Mer Soft Fluid Foundation SPF 20 ($110; nordstrom.com), alternating with her hands, makeup sponges, and brushes, to accentuate and contour Chrissy's face. To get rid of any dark circles, Phillips applied BECCA Under Eye Brightening Corrector ($30; sephora.com) on the under eye area, and used a trio of La Mer Skin Color de La Mer Concealer shades ($75 each; nordstrom.com) over it. To give Chrissy's complexion a luminous finish, the pro used BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Rose Gold, Topaz, and Champagne Pop ($41 each; sephora.com) on the apples of her cheeks, cupid's bow, decolletage, arms, upper crest of her forehead, and blended onto the neck. BECCA's Mineral Blush in Wild Honey, Songbird, and Nightingale ($32; sephora.com) was then dusted on with a striping brush for a natural flush. The bold look came courtesy of a mix of BECCA Beach Tint Summer Lip Souffle in Raspberry and Papaya ($24 each; sephora.com) layered over a base of BECCA Nude Liner Plump & Define Lip Pencil in Nougat ($23; sephora.com).