The Best Red-Carpet-to-After-Party Outfit Changes from the Golden Globes

It was no surprise that the A-list set brought their sartorial savvy to last night's Golden Globes. But some stars went above and beyond in the fashion department, donning not just one killer ensemble but two once they hit the afterparty circuit (yes, we're looking at you Jennifer Lopez, who selected a sleek white Roland Mouret gown after wearing her marigold caped Giambattista Valli creation). Lopez was hardly the only one serving double the style: Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Bosworth, and more also followed suit. Ahead, the best after-party quick changes from the Globes.

RELATED: The Best Looks From the 2016 Golden Globes Red Carpet