The Best Red-Carpet-to-After-Party Outfit Changes from the Golden Globes

Getty Images (2)
Jan 11, 2016

It was no surprise that the A-list set brought their sartorial savvy to last night's Golden Globes. But some stars went above and beyond in the fashion department, donning not just one killer ensemble but two once they hit the afterparty circuit (yes, we're looking at you Jennifer Lopez, who selected a sleek white Roland Mouret gown after wearing her marigold caped Giambattista Valli creation). Lopez was hardly the only one serving double the style: Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Bosworth, and more also followed suit. Ahead, the best after-party quick changes from the Globes. 

1 of 8 Getty Images (2)

Corinne Foxx

The University of Southern California student went from sweet to sultry in a long-sleeve beaded black minidress and simple black sandals at the Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty.

2 of 8 Getty Images (2)

Taraji P. Henson

Henson traded her white Stella McCartney number for a lingerie-inspired gown with floral detail by the designer at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party. 

3 of 8 Getty Images (2)

Jennifer Lawrence 

Though she was certainly red-hot in Dior Haute Couture at the Globes, Lawrence opted for a Versace short slip dress for the after-party, finishing her look with Jimmy Choos platforms.

4 of 8 Getty Images (2)

Olivia Palermo

Palermo got the memo that capes were hot this season when she changed from her graphic Delpozo creation into a beaded winged black cocktail dress and dancing shoes at the Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after-party.

5 of 8 Getty Images (2)

 Louise Roe

Roe hung up her Grecian-style cut-out metalic gown from the Globes for a gold lamé suit at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party.

6 of 8 Getty Images (2)

Kate Bosworth

Dolce & Gabbana proved to be the perfect match for Bosworth not once, but twice: The starlet wore an embellished bustier top and pants for the Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after-party.

7 of 8 Getty Images (2)

Emilia Clarke

Clarke went for a form-fitting floral Dolce & Gabbana midi-dress and metallic sandals post-Globes.

8 of 8 Getty Images (2)

Laverne Cox

White was a winner twice for Cox, who selected a plunging caped gown for HBO's post-Globes extravaganza.

