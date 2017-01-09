The 8 Prettiest Beauty Trends From the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Chalk it up to some serious method acting, but Natalie Portman’s voluminous half-updo gave off some serious Jackie O vibes. Her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett used the Goldwell Kerasilk Volume Blow-Dry Spray ($30; goldwell.us for locations) in conjunction with a round brush to tease the top layer of hair, effectively building body. The bottom portion was left smooth, and to finish, he took sections of un-teased hair from either side of the temple and swept them over the top. Nicole Kidman, on the other hand, went for a Bardot-esque effect, with her wavy half-up style, which her hairstylist Kylee Heath braided in the back. “I started working a low, messy bun with a criss-cross effect on top that had a fishtail feel to it,” says Heath, who used the Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel Styling Cream ($46; nordstrom.com) to impart the lived-in texture. “The loose pieces were just the edge we needed.” The Perhaps as a nod to the Hidden Figures era, Janelle Monae’s updo was adorned with a handful of elegant mini pearls.