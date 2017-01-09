The 8 Prettiest Beauty Trends From the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Getty (3)
Oh, what a night! Next to the well-deserved accolades and insanely glamorous ensembles, the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held no shortage of covetable hair and makeup looks. From Kerry Washington's deep vampy lip and Emma Stone's pink shadow, to Jessica Biel's severe side-part, we compiled a list of the prettiest trends from tonight's ceremony—all of which we'll be referencing for our own not-exactly-red-carpet events in the months to come. If tonight is any indicator of how the Oscars, SAG Awards, and Grammys are slated to go, we're predicting 2017 will be the most glamorous awards season yet. Click through our gallery to see the top beauty trends we spotted on the Golden Globes red carpet.
VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion
