The 8 Prettiest Beauty Trends From the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Oh, what a night! Next to the well-deserved accolades and insanely glamorous ensembles, the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held no shortage of covetable hair and makeup looks. From Kerry Washington's deep vampy lip and Emma Stone's pink shadow, to Jessica Biel's severe side-part, we compiled a list of the prettiest trends from tonight's ceremony—all of which we'll be referencing for our own not-exactly-red-carpet events in the months to come. If tonight is any indicator of how the Oscars, SAG Awards, and Grammys are slated to go, we're predicting 2017 will be the most glamorous awards season yet. Click through our gallery to see the top beauty trends we spotted on the Golden Globes red carpet.

'60s Hairstyles

Chalk it up to some serious method acting, but Natalie Portman’s voluminous half-updo gave off some serious Jackie O vibes. Her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett used the Goldwell Kerasilk Volume Blow-Dry Spray ($30; goldwell.us for locations) in conjunction with a round brush to tease the top layer of hair, effectively building body. The bottom portion was left smooth, and to finish, he took sections of un-teased hair from either side of the temple and swept them over the top. Nicole Kidman, on the other hand, went for a Bardot-esque effect, with her wavy half-up style, which her hairstylist Kylee Heath braided in the back. “I started working a low, messy bun with a criss-cross effect on top that had a fishtail feel to it,” says Heath, who used the Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel Styling Cream ($46; nordstrom.com) to impart the lived-in texture. “The loose pieces were just the edge we needed.” The Perhaps as a nod to the Hidden Figures era, Janelle Monae’s updo was adorned with a handful of elegant mini pearls.

Vampy Lips

A classic crimson pout will always have its place on the red carpet, but this year, stars like Chrissy Teigen, Kerry Washington, and Priyanka Chopra remixed the traditional effect by taking it a few shades deeper. To create Teigen’s super-deep hue, makeup artist Mary Phillips mixed the Becca Beach Tint Lip Shimmer Souffle products in both Raspberry and Papaya ($24 each; sephora.com). “I wanted the color palette to bring more impact and contrast the softness of her dress – more like a queen than a princess,” Phillips explains. “The shades we chose make the look modern, and we anchored the entire look with fairy-like skin.”

Braided Updos

A few pretty plaits are an easy way to give an otherwise traditional updo some extra texture. “For Olivia’s look tonight, we wanted to create a unique hairstyle that played off the textures, colors, and intricate details of her dress,” says hairstylist Justine Marjan, who used her arsenal of GHD products and careful twisting to craft the look. In contrast to Culpo’s smaller plaits, like Issa Rae and Sarah Jessica Parker opted for more sizeable options. Rae’s two-strand version began at the nape of her neck and covered the top, while Parker’s French braid ran the perimeter of her head in a Princess Leia-esque fashion.

Pink Eyeshadow

Pink isn’t just for your cheeks and lips anymore – pastel hues like the ones worn on Lily Collins and Emma Stone prove to be just as elegant when carefully blended onto their lids. “Lily’s dress was so inspiring. We wanted to do a look that was beautiful, but also bold and modern,” says her makeup artist Fiona Stiles, who actually repurposed the Lancome Lip Pencil in Natural Mauve and Blush Subtil in Aplum ($32 and $26; lancome-usa.com) as eyeliner and shadow to achieve the look. She then used the Lancome Color Design Eyeshadow in Pink Pearls ($21; lancome-usa.com) to blend the colors together. “I wanted to create shape, but still maintain a light and airy look,” Stiles adds.  

Shallow Center Parts

By ending the part in the middle of the head, the styles worn by Amy Adams and Mandy Moore got a boost in volume around the crown – which added some pin up girl flair to curly and straight layers alike. Moore’s hairstylist Ashley Streicher worked section by section, post-blowout, winding hair in varied directions around a curling wand, then applied a layer of KMS Hairstay Working Hairspray ($13; kmscalifornia.com for locations) to each ringlet to set. The front section of hair was brushed tight behind her ears, making the curled section look even more volumized, then secured in place with a hairpin.

Metallic Eyeshadow

Heavy metal eyes are a winning look regardless of the award show, and we’re especially fond of the silver shadows both Ruth Negga and Drew Barrymore worked with their shimmery ensembles. Keri Russel, on the other hand, contrasted her neutral leopard getup with a rose gold shadow. Her makeup artist Tina Turnbow used a handful of Chanel hues to create a slightly smoky effect, then added balance with a tawny nude lip.

Sleek Ponytails

A far cry from your typical gym updo, the pretty ponies that Thandie Newton, Sofia Vergara, and Zoe Saldana rocked on the red carpet modernized your day-off style by keeping hair sleek in the front. “We kept a bit of height at the crown,” says Newton’s hairstylist Lacy Redway, who created the look by applying a veil of Fekkai’s Blowout Primer ($20; walmart.com) prior to picking up the round brush and dryer combo to lock in the bone-straight texture. Working in 3 sections, Redway used a large round brush on the top portion of hair to build volume. “The sides are sleeker, so blowout these pieces with a flat brush,” she adds. “I secured the bottom half of the hair slightly lower than the crown with a bungee elastic, then added the top section to the ponytail with pins.” Once the style was secure, a final veil of the Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray set the look.

Deep Side Parts

Especially among stars with shorter hair like Jessica Biel, Michelle Williams, and Millie Bobby Brown, a super-deep part gave their styles a graphic edge. To try out the effect on yourself, align your part with the arch of your eyebrow.

