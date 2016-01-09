6 Reasons to Get Psyched for the 2016 Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 09, 2016

Clear your calendars and park yourself in front of the TV tonight—and all your screens—because it's almost time for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 73rd Golden Globe Awards. And it’s gearing up to be quite the show. From the take-no-prisoners host (Ricky Gervais) to the famous presenters (Katy Perry and Tom Ford among them) to the 25 categories of nominees (a list that includes Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis) to the hottest parties (like ours!), we’re counting down the minutes until it all begins when the red carpet officially opens at the Beverly Hilton Hotel this Sunday.

Here are a few things we’re looking forward to most:

1 of 6 Todd Williamson/Getty Images the Weinstein Company; Michael Tran/WireImage

The Invite List Is Kinda Insane

Not only is the list of nominees worthy of being glued to the NBC live broadcast nonstop (we’re on the lookout for Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, and Lady Gaga), you’ll want to tune in for the presenters, too. Cover girl Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Eva Longoria, Channing Tatum, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and designer Tom Ford are each taking the stage to hand out trophies and cheek kisses. Plus, our inner circle seems particularly jazzed to see Amy Schumer’s first Golden Globes appearance, as she’s attending both as a presenter and nominee. At the Emmys, she accessorized with a fan to cool her down on the red carpet and photobombed the Game of Thrones cast in the press room. Who knows what she’ll do this time. (Or who she’ll bring.) 

2 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The Anticipation of Crowning New Red Carpet Superstars

A new fashion darling is crowned every year during awards season, and it starts at the Golden Globes. In 2014, Lupita Nyong’o made jaws drop with her red caped gown by Ralph Lauren. Last year, it was Lorde, who blew us away with her minimalist Narciso Rodriguez tuxedo. Who will it be this year? We’re looking out for nominees Brie LarsonTaraji P. Henson, Alicia Vikander, Saoirse Ronan, Rachel Bloom, Sarah Hay, Joanne Froggatt, and Caitriona Balfe.

3 of 6 Paul Drinkwater/NBC via Getty Images

Uh-Oh, It Might Get Nasty

Ricky Gervais is hosting this year for the fourth time. He hosted in 2010 through 2012, until Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took over in 2013. While Tina and Amy’s jokes packed punch, Gervais’s snark-slinging one-liners have a tone of did-he-really-say-that. Be prepared to laugh (and maybe cringe). Case in point: “The Golden Globes are just like the Oscars but without all that esteem,” he said in 2012. "They are to the Oscar what Kim Kardashian is to Kate Middleton… a bit louder, a bit trashier, a bit drunker and more easily bought — allegedly. Nothing has been proved.”

4 of 6 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, George Pimentel/WireImage

It’s Definitely Senior Year

Six nominees aged 70 and above earned 10 percent of the individual acting nominations, proving talent only gets better with age. Style does too: Look for Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda on the red carpet, showing the world the epitome of how to age gracefully.

5 of 6 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This Is the Start of Leonardo Season

Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated 11 times for a Golden Globe, and won twice in his lifetime—one in 2005 for The Aviator and another in 2015 for The Wolf of Wall Street. This year, he's nominated for his extremely physical and challenging role as a frontiersman in The Revenant, and he's widely regarded as the front-runner in the category. If he wins, and beats out Bryan Cranston, Michael Fassbender, Eddie Redmayne, and Will Smith, it could be indicative of what's to come—perhaps his first-ever Academy Award. He's been nominated five times, but has yet to take home the elusive Oscar.
6 of 6 Douglas Friedman

You Will Basically Get an Inside Look at What’s Going Down

We know your ticket got lost in the mail, but don’t worry. Team InStyle is going to be all over this year’s Golden Globes ceremony, bringing you all the action from the red carpet, the awards show, our viewing dinner, and beyond. Tune in to our Snapchat (username: instyle) for all the parties of Golden Globes weekend, red carpet shots, and party scenes. On our @instylemagazine Instagram, we’ll be posting images from fashion photographer Kevin Tachman (@kevintachman), who’s going to be backstage with the presenters and winners. All the need-to-know info about who’s wearing what and who won will be on @instyle Twitter. Then, after the ceremony, we’re throwing a GIANT bash in collaboration with Warner Bros., where we’ll have Twitter selfie mirrors, a L’Oreal photo booth, virtual reality, and more. Get all your screens ready. We’ve got ya covered.

The 73rd Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m ET.

