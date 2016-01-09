6 Reasons to Get Psyched for the 2016 Golden Globes

Clear your calendars and park yourself in front of the TV tonight—and all your screens—because it's almost time for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 73rd Golden Globe Awards. And it’s gearing up to be quite the show. From the take-no-prisoners host (Ricky Gervais) to the famous presenters (Katy Perry and Tom Ford among them) to the 25 categories of nominees (a list that includes Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis) to the hottest parties (like ours!), we’re counting down the minutes until it all begins when the red carpet officially opens at the Beverly Hilton Hotel this Sunday.

Here are a few things we’re looking forward to most: