5 Precious Father-Daughter Moments from the 2016 Golden Globes

Hana Asbrink
Jan 11, 2016

It was a family affair at Sunday night’s Golden Globes! Heartwarming father-daughter moments were captured all evening long, starting from the red carpet. Hollywood's leading men may play macho roles on the big screen, but when it comes to their little girls, these dads are big softies.

There’s nothing like the unwavering support from our family and these stars took that to heart. Take a look at some of our favorite father-daughter pairings from the 2016 Golden Globes below.

The Rock and Simone Alexandra Johnson

The Rock may have welcomed newborn Jasmine with girlfriend Lauren Hashian just last month, but it was his eldest daughter Simone (from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia) who accompanied him down the red carpet on Sunday evening. We don’t think his smile could get any bigger when introducing the beautiful 14-year-old in an Instagram video posted en route to the Beverly Hilton. 

“Greatest gift is being able to take my father to tonight's @goldenglobes these are the moments I will cherish forever. #bestFriend,” the Jane the Virgin star tweeted before following up with a photo of her and dad Genaro getting primped for the festivities together. “When you get ready for the @goldenglobes with your bestie,” she captioned.  

Corinne and Jamie Foxx

Effusive isn’t the word to describe proud papa Jamie Foxx after presenting his 21-year-old daughter Corinne as Miss Golden Globe 2016. "This young lady never asked me for money. This young lady never asked me for anything. This young lady's never been in trouble. This young lady deserves this moment. She was here when she was 10 years old when she was in the fifth grade, and she came with her father to this event. This young lady is absolutely the love of my life. This young lady is absolutely my heart. She is Miss Golden Globe. This young lady's name is Miss Corinne Foxx." Aww, dad!

Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell

The queen of #fitspo posts didn’t disappoint on Sunday after stepping out in a shimmery cream Michael Kors gown that put her sculpted abs on full display. Kate Hudson took the stage with father figure Kurt Russell to present the award for best animated feature.

 

Sylvester Stallone had not one, but three (four, if you count his wife Jennifer Flavin!) of his leading ladies with him at the Globes. His trio of knockout daughters (Sophia, 19; Sistine, 17; and Scarlet, 13) were on hand to congratulate the veteran star for winning a Golden Globe for his supporting role in Creed

