All the Glamorous 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

Ready to kick off the 2017 awards season with a bang? A quick look at Sunday evening’s Golden Globes red carpet proves Hollywood’s biggest names are clearly on board.

From heavyweights Nicole Kidman and Michelle Williams to budding style star Ruth Negga and the 2017 Miss Golden Globe Stallone sister trio, there will be no shortage of star power lighting up L.A.’s Beverly Hilton. The 74th annual run of the show, which will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC with funnyman Jimmy Fallon, delivered all the eye candy and drama we were hoping for.

VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Stay tuned for InStyle’s continued coverage and in the meantime, scroll through for some of the night’s most memorable looks.