Here’s What the Stars Will Be Eating at the Golden Globes This Year

As we eagerly await to see what the stars will be wearing on the red carpet at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, we already have the answer to perhaps a more important question—what they’ll be eating.

For the big night, the Executive Chef at L.A.’s Beverly Hilton hotel, Alberico Nunziata, has carefully curated a three-course menu for the crowd of nearly 1,300.

Guests will start off with a refreshing ceviche-style winter salad of roasted beets, arugula and citrus (chef Nunziata created an exclusive version of the salad for People Food—see below.). For the main course, it’s a surf ‘n’ turf: a duo of Chilean sea bass and filet mignon. The fish comes with a celery puree and sun-dried tomato pesto, while the beef is served alongside aged parmesan risotto.

And, of course, you gotta have dessert. Hollywood heavyweights will be treated to a trio of confections: a Neapolitan almond cake with orange mascarpone cream; profiteroles filled with amaretto vanilla cream and topped with crunchy sugared almonds and chocolate sauce; and chocolate gianduja crunch bars.

To top it all off, they’ll have 125 cases of Moët & Chandon, with Olivia Culpo crafting a special champagne cocktail for the event with cherry bitter and orange liqueur (recipe below.)

This is the 42nd year that the hotel has hosted the affair, which will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Jennifer Causey/PEOPLE

Citrus Beet Salad with Pistachios

Serves 4

1 medium-size golden beet

1 medium-size red beet

1 jalapeño chili, seeded

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 tbsp. honey

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

5 oz. baby arugula

2 cups loosely packed frisée

¾ cup roasted salted pistachios, roughly chopped

4 oz. goat cheese, crumbled

1 whole pink grapefruit, cut into segments

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Wrap each beet tightly with aluminum foil to create a packet. Bake in oven until tender, 1 hour to 1 hour 30 minutes.

2. Process jalapeño, lemon juice, lime juice, honey, salt and pepper in a blender until combined. With blender running, add oil in a slow, steady stream, processing until smooth. Remove and reserve ¼ cup of the dressing.

3. Unwrap beets, and peel. Dice beets, and toss together with reserved ¼ cup dressing in a large bowl. Chill until cold, about 15 minutes.

4. Add arugula, frisée, pistachios, goat cheese, grapefruit segments and remaining dressing to beets; toss to combine.

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Olivia Culpo’s Moët Diamond

Serves 1

½ oz. orange liqueur

2 dashes cherry bitters

3 oz. champagne

1 orange twist

1 rock candy stick

Pour orange liqueur into a champagne flute and add cherry bitters. Gently pour chilled Champagne. Garnish with Rock Candy stick and orange twist.