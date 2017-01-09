See How an InStyle Editor Preps for the Golden Globes: Kahlana Barfield Brown's Diary

Erik Umphery
Kahlana Barfield Brown
Jan 08, 2017 @ 11:15 pm

Half of the fun of going out is getting ready, right? Even more so when you're InStyle Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large Kahlana Barfield Brown—who happens to have the most coveted street style on Instagram and an endless options of gowns and accessoriesand you're headed to the Golden Globes. She documented her entire journey for us, from her chic airport look to her red carpet ready skincare routine and the final dress she chose to strut down the red carpet.

 

 

Packing Decisions

Decisions, decisions... Packing for the Golden Globes and probably taking more shoes than I actually need. But let's be honest, can a girl ever have too many shoe options? 

From L to R: Jimmy Choo, Alaia, Gianvitto Rossi, Christian Louboutin, Aquzurra 

Airport #OOTD

Just touched down in L.A.. Thankfully my airport style works for this gloomy day. I thought it never rained in Southern California... 

Givenchy track pants, Raden luggage

Glam Weekend Wear

Pearls for the girls. Had to get myself out of my comfy airport look and glam up my weekend wear since I AM in Hollywood for the Golden Globes.

Haider Ackermann blazer, vintage Levi jeans, Dries Van Noten skirt, Gianvitto Rossi sandals

Globes Dress Shopping

Trying on dress options for tomorrow's ceremony. Loving this gold sequin Dolce & Gabbana dress. Not sure if I want to go full on glam or keep things a bit more simple. We shall see...

Dolce & Gabbana dress

Pre-Golden Globes Skincare

Up bright and early doing my morning skincare routine: cleanser, exfoliator, and L'Oreal's super hydrating Hydra Genius moisturizer.

Sleepy Jones robe

Makeup Time

L'Oreal makeup artist, Sir John, getting me red-carpet ready with a smoky eye and statement lip (using L'Oreal Infallible Lip Paints).

The Beauty Goods

All of my go-to products for the weekend! 

L'Oréal Elnett Hairspray ($10; target.com), Diptyque Baies Candle ($32; nordstrom.com), L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator ($13; ulta.com), L'Oréal Paris Hydra Genius Moisturizer ($14; walmart.com), beautyblender ($20; sephora.com), L'Oréal Voluminous Mascara ($6; target.com), L'Oréal Paris Infallible Paints Liquid Eyeliner ($8; walmart.com), NARS Makeup Brush ($55; sephora.com).

The Winning Shoes

I love a good strappy sandal. This navy and gold pair by Gianvitto Rossi are the perfect complement to my dress. 

The Final Look

Final look! Since my makeup is bold, I decided to go with this black Esteban Cortazar dress. It's simple yet sexy. Off to the red-carpet I go!

Highlight of the Night

We have a winner! Highlight of my night? Meeting the talented Donald Glover, who won the Golden Globe award for best actor in a TV series. 

